Although this mosque is officially called Sulejmanija, everyone in Travnik uses its longstanding nickname, a reference to its famous frescoed facade. The colours have since faded but the building remains notable for the bezistan (minibazaar) built into the stone arched arcade. There's been a mosque here, at Travnik's centre point, since the 16th century. Its current form dates from 1757, although it was largely reconstructed after a major fire in 1815.

It was closed for restoration work when we last visited but entry is usually from the rear of the building.