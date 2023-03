A spiral herbarium, 'purification labyrinth', three concentric rock circles forming an 'aura-field amplifier' and 24 standing stones inscribed with circular 'cosmograms' – these are just some features of the meadow lawns beside the Tunnel Ravne entrance, designed to focus what Pyramid-ists believe to be powerful energy fields.

Even if you find the ideas nonsensical, the atmosphere is calming and it's a good place to while away some time if you have to wait for a tunnel tour.