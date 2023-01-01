Excavation Site

Excavations of the superhard slabs of 'concrete' on Visočica Hill show what American-Bosnian businessman Semir Osmanagić claims as 'proof' of the pyramid's human hand. The diggings are a five-minute climb up a steep track past the ticket booth, situated at the end of a narrow lane with limited parking. There are three main dig sections with a couple of information boards. A path to the right continues way up into the forest but doesn't pass any further dig sites.