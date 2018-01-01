Welcome to Uppsala
The city makes an easy day trip from Stockholm, though it's worth lingering overnight to wander the deserted streets and soak up the atmosphere.
Top experiences in Uppsala
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Uppsala activities
Swedish Viking History Tour from Stockholm: Sigtuna, Uppsala
Depart from your hotel in a comfortable car or minivan depending on the size of the group. Travel north into the picturesque Swedish countryside and feel how you start to move back in time. First, visit the Viking gravefield of Broby. Learn about the Viking woman Estrid, a by-name identified Viking woman skeleton. Journey on to the iconic Jarlabanki's bridge, a 150-meter long mighty Viking bridge, built by the powerful lord Jarlabanki. Hear the message on the rune stones, the commemoration monuments of the Vikings.Next, visit a Viking parliament and feel the presence of ancient power, imagine the Viking men sitting in the parliament taking mighty decisions. Next we visit Sigtuna, the town was founded in 970 AD and is Sweden's oldest town. Here we will immerse ourselves in history, church ruins, a medieval church and a street originating in the Viking age. The last area of the tour is Uppsala. This university town is filled with history. You will visit the area around the cathedral and university. The Uppsala cathedral is the largest church in the Nordic-countries. Head further to the Old Uppsala. This was a power stronghold during the Vendel era (550-750 AD) and it is said that kings are buried in the huge mounds.Relax and travel back to Stockholm.
Private Full Day Viking History Tour from Stockholm Including Sigtuna and Uppsala
Travel in the morning from your hotel or cruise port in a comfortable car or minivan depending on the group size. Go north to the beautiful Swedish countryside and sense how you start to move back in time. Head to the Runic Kingdom, a Viking history attraction area north of Stockholm. It is filled with Viking remnants and we will visit the best. We will visit a Viking assembly and sense the presence of ancient power, imagine Viking lords sitting in at the sight making important decisions. See the iconic Jarlabanki's bridge, and listen to the intriguing tale of Lord Jarlabanke. Visit the gravefield at Broby, one of the most excavated grave-sites in Sweden. Hear about Estrid, one of the most famous Viking women in the Stockholm county area. Get to know how the Vikings buried their dead.Go to Sigtuna. Experience the history of Sweden's oldest town and enjoy the guide's passion for Sigtuna. Walk among church ruins, walk on the main Viking-age street on a guided tour. You will see beautiful houses from the 1700's and you can take a stroll on your own-time to the shores of Lake Mälaren, the third largest lake in Sweden. Go Old and New Uppsala. In the Old Uppsala you will visit the great mounds who remains from 500/600 AD when the site was a mighty power center. Here, the Swedes had assembly meetings, gatherings and sacrifices! The new Uppsala is a thriving university city, experience the great cathedral who is the biggest church in the Nordic countries!Be taken back to your central Stockholm accommodations or cruise port at tour's end.
Swedish Lifestyle and Private Walking Tour of Uppsala
The tour will start at the central station or your hotel and take you for a walk in central Uppsala. It will take you into Uppsala cathedral and you will see the main building of Uppsala University, the Uppsala Castle and the Botanical Garden. The tour will also take you along the Fyris river and through the central shopping area. The tour will introduce some features of modern Swedish lifestyle. The City of Uppsala is aiming to be the most bicycle friendly city in Sweden. What does that mean? The eco-friendly buses are running on biogas. Where does the gas come from? Sweden is promoting gender equality, What does that mean for the daily life of men and women?This tour is particularly attractive for far away travellers who come to Sweden for the first time and are not so familiar with Swedish history or society. It is also well suited for those who want to start a visit in Sweden in a city where everything can be reached on foot. The guide can give you advice on how to make a daytrip on your own to Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, just 40 min away by train.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Stockholm-Arlanda Airport to Uppsala City - One Way
Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Uppsala you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Uppsala Castle or the Gastavianum. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Uppsala to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver. We are looking forward to see you in Uppsala!
Adventure parc
INFORMATION Who can climb the tree-top adventure course? There are two levels of difficulty. Most persons manage level 1. Level 2, on the other hand, is a bit extra challenging. You choose which level you want to go at the start of the track. If you drive your own car to the park you can enjoy other nice stuff in the area like the lake and the beach, a nice cup of ecological coffee or just rent a boat to go fishing like a boss. Weight limit: 120 kg Age limit: Minimum 12 years, 10 years with adult managing the safety linesDuration: 90 minutes Group size: 1-7 personsTransfer: Is included with our Adventure Bus. Group prize: 2765 SEK incl VAT and transport from Uppsala city
Roofwalking on the worlds greatest pink castle!
INFORMATION Who is this activity for? Almost anyone who likes a view can complete this activity. Minimum 140 cm and max 120 kg. This is no physical activity but an experience for everyone! You can go with your friends or your family and have a great time while enjoying the spectacular scenery below. Weight limit: 120 kg Length limit: From 140 cm Age limit: Min 12 years Duration: 90 minutes Minimum group size: 4 pax, except on Saturdays between Time and date: May-Sept, 12:00, when you can book a single ticket. Max group size on the roof: 12 pax PRICE Single ticket: 595 SEK (Only Saturdays between May-Sept). Group of max 12 pax alone on the roof: 7140 SEK incl VAT. More info and bookning at www.goadventure.se