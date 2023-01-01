The Gothic Domkyrka dominates the city and is Scandinavia's largest and tallest church, with towers soaring 119m. The interior is imposing, with the French Gothic ambulatory flanked by small chapels. Tombs here include those of St Erik, Gustav Vasa and the scientist Carl von Linné. Dating from 1710, the magnificent pulpit was designed by baroque architect Nicodemus Tessin the Younger, whose work includes Stockholm's current Royal Palace.

Construction of the cathedral began in around 1270, with the building consecrated in 1435. Originally a Roman Catholic church, it would go on to witness centuries of Swedish coronations following the Protestant Reformation. Although a fire in 1702 caused significant damage, some of its medieval frescoes survive. Much newer are the spires and stained glass, added in the 19th century. Regular English-language tours of the cathedral are conducted from late June to mid-August and at other times by appointment.

Gustav’s funerary sword and silver crown, among other treasures, are kept in the fascinating Treasury.