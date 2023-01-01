Rosersbergs Slott is on lake Mälaren about 9km southeast of Sigtuna. Built in the 1630s, it was used as a royal residence from 1762 to 1860; the interior boasts exquisite furnishings from the Empire period (1790–1820) and is noted for its textiles. Highlights include the lavishly draped State Bedchamber and Queen Hedvig Elisabeth Charlotta’s conversation room. The palace cafe serves delicious light meals and cakes in regal surrounds.

Rosersberg is off the E4 motorway, or take the pendeltåg from Stockholm.