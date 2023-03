Another of Stockholm's lovely green pleasure gardens (and a section of the expansive Royal National Park), Haga Park has a royal pedigree. Begun by King Gustav III – one of his many elaborate visions – it is Sweden's purest version of an 'English park.' The surrounding area contains three royal palaces, and you'll also find Koppartälten, Gustav III's Paviljong and Fjärilshuset here. Catch buses to Haga at Odenplan or Sergels torg.