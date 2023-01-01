Naturhistoriska Riksmuseet

A fantastic place to bring kids, the Natural History Museum has seen a lot of changes since Carl von Linné founded it in 1739. These days, everything is interactive: you can crawl inside a human ear, sit through a forest fire or step into a chamber that mimics a swarm of mosquitoes. Of course, there are still countless displays of fossils, rock specimens, and whole forests’ worth of taxidermied wildlife, marine life and the hardy fauna of the polar regions.

The museum is located 300m north of T-Universitetet tunnelbana stop. Cosmonova planetarium shares an entrance. There's a cafe in the museum, but for a bit of tranquility, consider the cafe at nearby Bergianska Trädgården.