This ultramodern building houses an art gallery with interesting temporary exhibitions (recently a collection of August Strindberg's paintings, borrowed from Strindbergsmuseet), as well as a recreation of the former Lidingö home of owner and art collector Sven-Harry Karlsson. Access to the home is by guided tour (150kr, 45 minutes, currently in Swedish only). There's also an award-winning restaurant with terrace seating facing the park.