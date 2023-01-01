This ambitious gallery keeps culture fiends busy with a fresh dose of international contemporary art, as well as a reading room, a fab cafe and a busy schedule of art seminars and artists-in-conversation sessions. The massive, transparent flatiron building was designed by Johan Celsing. There are discussions about the exhibitions in English at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday, and 1pm and 4pm Thursday to Sunday. Curators lead free guided tours on Sunday at 2pm.