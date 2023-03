The small but evocative Strindbergsmuseet in the Blue Tower is the well-preserved apartment where writer and painter August Strindberg (1849–1912) spent his final four years. Visitors can peep into his closet, scan his study and library (containing some 3000 volumes), do a round of the dining room and take in the often absorbing temporary exhibits.

The museum was closed for renovations on our last visit, but is expected to reopen in early 2018.