A private palace completed in 1898, Hallwylska Museet was once home to compulsive hoarder Wilhelmina von Hallwyl, who collected items as diverse as kitchen utensils, Chinese pottery, 17th-century paintings, silverware, sculpture and her children’s teeth. In 1920 she and her husband donated the mansion and its contents to the state. Guided tours in English take place at 12.30pm Tuesday to Sunday, June to August (weekends only the rest of the year). The museum is not wheelchair accessible.