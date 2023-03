St Jakobs kyrka is one of Stockholm's most notable and oldest – though often overlooked – churches, away from the central islands of the old town and Riddarholmen. Just across the water from the Royal Palace, it's been standing on the same spot since the 16th century. Its uniquely red complexion and a number of facelifts make it perhaps the most eclectic church in the city.

It's also an excellent place to hear music. Check the schedule for upcoming special events.