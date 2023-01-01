Technically situated on Helgeandsholmen, the little island in the middle of Norrström, rather than on Gamla Stan, the Swedish Parliament building is an unexpected pleasure to visit. The building consists of two parts: the older front section (facing downstream) dates from the early 20th century, but the other more-modern part contains the current debating chamber. Tours of the building offer a compelling glimpse into the Swedish system of consensus-building government.
Riksdagshuset
Gamla Stan
