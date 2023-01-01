Housed in an elegant Italianate building, Medelhavsmuseet lures history buffs with its Egyptian, Greek, Cypriot, Roman and Etruscan treasures. A large portion of the main hall is devoted to the Swedish expedition to Cyprus in 1927, which unearthed masses of well-preserved artefacts that are attractively displayed here. Don't miss the gleaming gold room, home to a 4th-century BC olive wreath made of gold. And in the basement: mummies! The attached Bagdad Cafe (open 11.30am to 1.30pm) has great food and atmosphere.