Moderna Museet is Stockholm’s modern-art maverick, its permanent collection ranging from paintings and sculptures to photography, video art and installations. Highlights include works by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Robert Rauschenberg, plus several key figures in the Scandinavian and Russian art worlds and beyond. There are important pieces by Francis Bacon, Marcel Duchamp and Matisse, as well as their contemporaries, both household names and otherwise.

The museum also stages well-conceived temporary exhibits and career retrospectives (admission 100kr). Don't overlook the small viewing rooms in various corners and downstairs, usually dedicated to video installations. Bibliophiles and design fans will adore the well-stocked gift shop. There are also regular children's workshops and other hands-on events.

There's a fabulous and very popular restaurant (weekend brunch adult/child 225/75kr, 11am to 5pm) with a great view over the water, an espresso bar in the foyer, and the small, casual Cafe Blom in a secluded courtyard, with salads and sandwiches (59kr to 149kr).