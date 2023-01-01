The Royal Armoury is housed in the cellar vaults of the palace but has separate hours. It’s a family attic of sorts, crammed with engrossing memorabilia spanning more than 500 years of royal childhoods, coronations, weddings and murders. Meet Gustav II Adolf’s stuffed battle steed, Streiff; see the costume Gustav III wore to the masquerade ball on the night he was shot in 1792; or let the kids try on a suit of armour in the playroom.

There’s a fairy-tale collection of coronation coaches in the basement, including the outrageously rococo number used for the crowning of Adolf Fredrik and Ulrika Eleonora in 1751. Temporary exhibitions draw interesting connections between royal history and modern pop culture. Free guided tours in English at 3pm.