This long, narrow building displays Asian decorative arts, including one of the world’s finest collections of Chinese stoneware and porcelain from the Song, Ming and Qing dynasties. The museum also houses the largest and oldest Asian library in Scandinavia, from which several notable specimens are displayed. The often refreshing temporary exhibitions cover a wide range of themes, with past shows including a look at Japanese anime characters and Chinese video art.
Östasiatiska Museet
Djurgården & Skeppsholmen
