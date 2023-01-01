Located on a heavily trafficked pedestrian shopping street and boasting a chic cafe (mains 165kr to 225kr), Dansmuseet (or the Rolf de Maré Dance Museum, after its founder) focuses on the intersections between dance, art and theatre. Collection highlights include traditional dance masks from Africa, India and Tibet, avant-garde costumes from the Russian ballet, Chinese and Japanese theatre puppets and one of the finest collections of early-20th-century Ballets Russes costumes.