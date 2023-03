This expansive botanical garden, bordering the university on one side and Brunnsviken lake on the other, is a wonderful oasis. Stroll the grounds learning about rare types of Swedish flora, then relax with lunch or fika (coffee and cake) at the cafe in the Orangeriet (mains 105kr to 140kr). Be sure to take a gander at Victoriahuset, an elegant greenhouse from 1900 built to display the giant water lily it's named for.