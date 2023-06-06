Shop

The historical and spiritual heart of the country, Uppsala is one of Sweden’s oldest cities, dating back to the 3rd century. It's also one of the country's most dynamic centres, thanks in part to a student population nudging 40,000.
Uppsala
One of Sweden’s largest and most important burial sites, Gamla Uppsala (4km north of Uppsala) contains 300 mounds from the 6th to 12th centuries. The…
Uppsala
A wonder cabinet of wonder cabinets, the Museum Gustavianum rewards appreciation of the weird and well organised. The shelves in the pleasantly musty…
Uppsala
The Gothic Domkyrka dominates the city and is Scandinavia's largest and tallest church, with towers soaring 119m. The interior is imposing, with the…
Uppsala
Gamla Uppsala Museum contains finds from the cremation mounds, a poignant mix of charred and melted beads, bones and buckles. More-intact pieces come from…
Uppsala
Built by Gustav Vasa in the 1550s, Uppsala Slott contains the state hall where kings were enthroned and Queen Kristina abdicated. The castle burned down…
Uppsala
Rare-book and map fiends should go directly to Carolina Rediviva, the university library. In a small, dark gallery, glass cases hold precious maps and…
Uppsala
Located in the north tower of the Domkyrka, the cathedral treasury houses Gustav’s funerary sword and silver crown, along with a notable collection of…
Uppsala
No matter how many times the brochures refer to the ‘sexual system’ of classification, the excitement to be had at Linnémuseet is primarily intellectual;…
