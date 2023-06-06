Uppsala

Flowering Uppsala. Sweden

The historical and spiritual heart of the country, Uppsala is one of Sweden’s oldest cities, dating back to the 3rd century. It's also one of the country's most dynamic centres, thanks in part to a student population nudging 40,000.

  • Royal Mounds - large barrows located in Gamla Uppsala village, Uppland, Sweden (70 km from Stockholm). Beautiful Viking graves covered by grass. Gamla Uppsala is area rich in archaeological remains.; Shutterstock ID 1138429115; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gamla Uppsala

    Uppsala

    One of Sweden’s largest and most important burial sites, Gamla Uppsala (4km north of Uppsala) contains 300 mounds from the 6th to 12th centuries. The…

  • Gustavianum is a former university building from the XVII century, now a university museum in Uppsala, Sweden.

    Museum Gustavianum

    Uppsala

    A wonder cabinet of wonder cabinets, the Museum Gustavianum rewards appreciation of the weird and well organised. The shelves in the pleasantly musty…

  • Domkyrka

    Domkyrka

    Uppsala

    The Gothic Domkyrka dominates the city and is Scandinavia's largest and tallest church, with towers soaring 119m. The interior is imposing, with the…

  • Gamla Uppsala Museum

    Gamla Uppsala Museum

    Uppsala

    Gamla Uppsala Museum contains finds from the cremation mounds, a poignant mix of charred and melted beads, bones and buckles. More-intact pieces come from…

  • Uppsala Slott

    Uppsala Slott

    Uppsala

    Built by Gustav Vasa in the 1550s, Uppsala Slott contains the state hall where kings were enthroned and Queen Kristina abdicated. The castle burned down…

  • Carolina Rediviva bibliotek

    Carolina Rediviva bibliotek

    Uppsala

    Rare-book and map fiends should go directly to Carolina Rediviva, the university library. In a small, dark gallery, glass cases hold precious maps and…

  • Domkyrka Treasury

    Domkyrka Treasury

    Uppsala

    Located in the north tower of the Domkyrka, the cathedral treasury houses Gustav’s funerary sword and silver crown, along with a notable collection of…

  • Linnémuseet

    Linnémuseet

    Uppsala

    No matter how many times the brochures refer to the ‘sexual system’ of classification, the excitement to be had at Linnémuseet is primarily intellectual;…

