Carolina Rediviva bibliotek

Rare-book and map fiends should go directly to Carolina Rediviva, the university library. In a small, dark gallery, glass cases hold precious maps and manuscripts, including illuminated Ethiopian texts and the first book ever printed in Sweden. The star is the surviving half of the Codex Argentus (AD 520), aka the Silver Bible, written in gold and silver ink on purple vellum; aside from being pretty, it’s linguistically important as the most complete existing document written in the Gothic language.

Renovations of the library commenced in 2017: check the homepage to see how they might impact your visit.