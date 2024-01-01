Linnaeum Orangery

Uppsala

  • Royal Mounds - large barrows located in Gamla Uppsala village, Uppland, Sweden (70 km from Stockholm). Beautiful Viking graves covered by grass. Gamla Uppsala is area rich in archaeological remains.; Shutterstock ID 1138429115; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gamla Uppsala

    3.16 MILES

    One of Sweden’s largest and most important burial sites, Gamla Uppsala (4km north of Uppsala) contains 300 mounds from the 6th to 12th centuries. The…

  • Gustavianum is a former university building from the XVII century, now a university museum in Uppsala, Sweden.

    Museum Gustavianum

    0.4 MILES

    A wonder cabinet of wonder cabinets, the Museum Gustavianum rewards appreciation of the weird and well organised. The shelves in the pleasantly musty…

  • Domkyrka

    Domkyrka

    0.43 MILES

    The Gothic Domkyrka dominates the city and is Scandinavia's largest and tallest church, with towers soaring 119m. The interior is imposing, with the…

  • Gamla Uppsala Museum

    Gamla Uppsala Museum

    3.14 MILES

    Gamla Uppsala Museum contains finds from the cremation mounds, a poignant mix of charred and melted beads, bones and buckles. More-intact pieces come from…

  • Mariakyrkan

    Mariakyrkan

    16.54 MILES

    During medieval times, Sigtuna boasted seven stone-built churches, though most have since crumbled. Mariakyrkan is the oldest brick building in the area –…

  • Rosersbergs Slott

    Rosersbergs Slott

    20.7 MILES

    Rosersbergs Slott is on lake Mälaren about 9km southeast of Sigtuna. Built in the 1630s, it was used as a royal residence from 1762 to 1860; the interior…

Nearby Uppsala attractions

1. Linnaean Gardens of Uppsala

0.09 MILES

The Botanical Gardens, below the castle hill, show off more than 10,000 species and are pleasant to wander through. Attractions include the 200-year-old…

2. Tropical Greenhouse

0.14 MILES

In contrast to the stunning baroque design of the Linnaean Gardens of Uppsala, where it is located, the greenhouse exhibits tropical species from around…

3. Carolina Rediviva bibliotek

0.19 MILES

Rare-book and map fiends should go directly to Carolina Rediviva, the university library. In a small, dark gallery, glass cases hold precious maps and…

4. Vasaborgen

0.22 MILES

Part creepy castle tour, part museum, Vasaborgen is an interactive exploration of Uppsala's castle ruins where many a horrible slaying has taken place…

5. Uppsala Slott

0.24 MILES

Built by Gustav Vasa in the 1550s, Uppsala Slott contains the state hall where kings were enthroned and Queen Kristina abdicated. The castle burned down…

6. Uppsala konstmuseum

0.25 MILES

Located at the Uppsala Slott entrance marked E, Uppsala Art Museum displays Swedish and international modern and contemporary art and ceramics, as well as…

7. Fredens hus

0.26 MILES

This happy little museum in Uppsala Slott is dedicated to spreading the good word of peace on earth, free from religious overtones, by focusing on the…

8. Bror Hjorth’s House

0.36 MILES

Bror Hjorth’s House, the studio of beloved local artist Bror Hjorth (1894–1968), is jam-packed with Hjorth’s charming paintings and sculptures. Hosts…