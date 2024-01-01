Linnaeum Orangery

This beautiful orangery, a focal point of the Linnaean Gardens of Uppsala, is over 200 years old.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.16 MILES
0.4 MILES
0.43 MILES
3.14 MILES
0.24 MILES
0.19 MILES
16.54 MILES
20.7 MILES
Nearby Uppsala attractions
1. Linnaean Gardens of Uppsala
0.09 MILES
The Botanical Gardens, below the castle hill, show off more than 10,000 species and are pleasant to wander through. Attractions include the 200-year-old…
0.14 MILES
In contrast to the stunning baroque design of the Linnaean Gardens of Uppsala, where it is located, the greenhouse exhibits tropical species from around…
3. Carolina Rediviva bibliotek
0.19 MILES
Rare-book and map fiends should go directly to Carolina Rediviva, the university library. In a small, dark gallery, glass cases hold precious maps and…
0.22 MILES
Part creepy castle tour, part museum, Vasaborgen is an interactive exploration of Uppsala's castle ruins where many a horrible slaying has taken place…
0.24 MILES
Built by Gustav Vasa in the 1550s, Uppsala Slott contains the state hall where kings were enthroned and Queen Kristina abdicated. The castle burned down…
0.25 MILES
Located at the Uppsala Slott entrance marked E, Uppsala Art Museum displays Swedish and international modern and contemporary art and ceramics, as well as…
0.26 MILES
This happy little museum in Uppsala Slott is dedicated to spreading the good word of peace on earth, free from religious overtones, by focusing on the…
0.36 MILES
Bror Hjorth’s House, the studio of beloved local artist Bror Hjorth (1894–1968), is jam-packed with Hjorth’s charming paintings and sculptures. Hosts…