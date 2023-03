Located in the north tower of the Domkyrka, the cathedral treasury houses Gustav’s funerary sword and silver crown, along with a notable collection of historical textiles. These include an early-15th-century gold-brocade gown worn by Queen Margaret I of Denmark (known in Swedish as Queen Margareta), as well as the clothes worn by three noblemen murdered in Uppsala Slott. The latter are the only examples of 16th-century Swedish high fashion still in existence.