Upplandsmuseet, in an 18th-century watermill, houses county collections of folk art, music and the history of Uppsala from the Middle Ages onwards, as well as more modern displays. (Temporary installations have included photographs from the life of author Astrid Lindgren.) In particular, kids will find the inventive dioramas and reconstructions engrossing.
