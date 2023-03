No matter how many times the brochures refer to the ‘sexual system’ of classification, the excitement to be had at Linnémuseet is primarily intellectual; still, botanists and vegetarians will enjoy a visit to the pioneering scientist’s home and workshop, where he lived with his wife and five kids (1743–78). Visits to the adjoining Linnéträdgården, a reconstruction of Sweden’s oldest botanical garden, is included in the admission fee.