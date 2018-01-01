Welcome to Eger
Private Full-Day Wine Tasting Tour and Sightseeing in Eger
Enrich your stay in Hungary with a memorable excursion to the world of Hungarian wine. The destination is Eger, a 90-minute drive from Budapest, from where you will depart for your full day’s adventure. Visit the second largest city in Northern Hungary and see the country's second largest church Wander down beautiful Baroque streets See the northern most Turkish medieval minaret in Europe Sample fine Hungarian wines and feast - superb Hungarian peasant food Travel in comfort and relax with Budapest hotel door-to-door service The second largest city in the north of Hungary, Eger has had an interesting history and you will get to stroll along the impressive Baroque streets visiting sights such as its Basilica and 17th-Century Minaret, the northern most Turkish minaret in Europe. Wander down Széchenyi Street and Dobó István Square to take in the Minorite Church and splendid Baroque and Rococo houses. You will visit the ruins of the city’s castle, where you will be rewarded with glorious panoramic views.There will be time to enjoy a coffee and cake in one of the city’s atmospheric cafés before continuing to a winery to taste some of the finest wines of the renowned wine region, such as Egri Bikavér.The Eger region is known for its production of high quality reds and whites and you will get to taste 5 different wines, accompanied by a delicious Hungarian "peasant dish" with some classic goulash soup.Full of fine wine and food, you will be transferred back to Budapest for a drop-off at your city centre hotel or location of choice.
Private Tour of Eger
After booking your tour, contact the tour operator to confirm departure time. This private tour is customizable to accommodate a time that suits your schedule.At the designated time, your private guide picks you up at your central Budapest accommodations — or any other preferred meeting point in Budapest. Together, head for the town of Eger, about two hours northeast of Budapest.Eger was built around a former cathedral, founded in the 10th century by the first Hungarian king, St. Stephen. The city flourished during the Middle Ages when wine making became the main source of income. In the 16th century, under Turkish occupation, Eger changed radically. Most churches were converted into mosques and public baths and minarets were built. After the Turkish occupation the archbishop returned and the city regained its status as an ecclesiastic seat. During the 18th and 19th centuries several beautiful buildings were built in the Baroque and neo-classicist styles. The historic buildings of Eger make the city an architectural gem. Your guide takes you to some of the best attractions, including the Castle of Eger, the Cathedral of Eger, the Lyceum, the Archbishop’s Palace, the Baroque Minorite, the Franciscan Church, and the famed Fazola gate of the County Hall. Head to Szépasszony-völgy (Valley of Beautiful Women) for lunch with wine tasting; a picturesque place just out of the city with many old wine cellars. You can also make an optional visit to Pamukkale, a salt hill in Egerszalók. The 149-154-degree Fahrenheit (65-68 Celsius) water is very rich in calcium and, after coming to the surface, creates bright white limestone deposits. One of the youngest spas of Hungary can also be found here, fed by two 154°F (68°C) thermal springs emerging to the surface as geysers.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel — or any other preferred Budapest location — 12 hours after you set out.
Eger Christmas Market and Castle visit
Spend a magical day of the 26-day long advent festivities in the historical town of Eger plus visit the town's main attraction, the Eger Castle.The main events will take place in and around the beautiful main square of Eger where you will enjoy browsing the high quality produce on offer in wooden chalets and will be able to try some Hungarian food and some delicious mulled wine.Entertainers, twinkly lights, Hungarian local bends, folk dancers and plenty of Christmas cheer will add to the festivities.The programmes start on 27 November with concerts, candle lightning, gingerbread making and a lot more programmes for children as well for adults. The square's permanent sight is the church of the bishopric of Eger founded by king St. Steven. It was rebuilt several times, first in Romanesque, later in Gothic style.This tour wouldn't be complete without seeing the town's main attraction, the Castle of Eger. The stone castle was built after the Mongolo-Tartarian invasion in the 13th century and it was rebuilt many times until the 18th century.It was defended by a handful of Hungarian warriors from a huge Turkish army in 1552. Géza Gárdonyi pays homage to it in his novel Stars of Eger (Eclipse of the Crescent Moon).Now it is home of István Dobó Castle Museum with several permanent exhibitions:Gothic Bishop's Palace – the history of the castle of Eger;Hall of the Heroes – exhibition in honour of the defenders of the castle in 1552.Kazamaták (Underground corridors) – the undreground system of the castle, Romanesque and Gothic lapidariumRuin garden – renovated ruins of the Romanesque, Gothic and late-Gothic cathedral.Picture gallery – works of 16th-19th c. painters.Prison exhibition – tools of execution, torture, humiliation in past Hungary.WaxworksEgyptian exhibitions until FebruaryThanks to the history of the castle and the exhibitions of the castle museum the castle is one of the most visited touristic sights in Hungary.
Private Eger Town and Castle Tour
Eger is one of the most beautiful towns in Hungary with a mediterranean feel to it with historic monuments and famous wineries. The most famous wines of all is Bull's blood. Since it is a private tour you will be able to adjust the itinerary with castle visit, thermal bath visit and wine tasting being your options beside the general exploring of the town.St. Stephen, first king of Hungary, founded a bishopric in Eger sometime between 1001 and 1009 AD. The town’s importance led to the construction of a stone fortress for its protection in 1248, built around a Romanesque cathedral. Over the next several hundred years, high- and late-Gothic cathedrals were built to replace this church, which had since fallen into ruins. The episcopal seat, situated within the castle, enjoyed its golden age during the 15th century Renaissance, when the town was one of the country’s most important cultural centres.By the 16th century, the Turkish invasion was in full swing, with Buda falling in the 1540’s. In 1552 the Turks turned their attention to one of the biggest obstacles in the region, the fortress of Eger. The Hungarian defenders, only two thousand soldiers, managed to withstand a five-week siege by a force about forty times its size. This heroic show of defiance is considered to be one of the most outstanding military events in Hungarian history, and was immortalized in Géza Gárdonyi’s world-famous historical novel, Egri Csillagok (lit. “The Stars of Eger” though the English translation used the alternate title “Eclipse of the Crescent Moon".
Egerszalok Private Thermal Bath Tour
Egerszalok is an open-air spa and village located in northeastern Hungary. The springs yield 68°C. mineral water from an aquifer located under the volcanic Matra Mountains. The spa is located 8 km west of the county seat of Eger. Egerszalok lies 133 km from Budapest, in the Laskó stream valley between the Mátra and Bükk ranges. The historical and geographical associations of Egerszalók have made it a favourite spa in Hungary. The area's waters have been in use since the 1730s, although the current spa only came into operation in 1961. Before entering the spa pools, the steaming water runs down a series of cascades backed and lined with travertine; the gleaming mineral has precipitated from the water as it interacts with air at atmospheric temperatures. The travertine is locally called "salt," and the cascade of water is called "Salt Hill."Eger is one of the most beautiful towns in Hungary with a mediterranean feel to it with historic monuments and famous wineries. The most famous wines of all is Bull's blood. Since it is a private tour you will be able to adjust the itinerary with castle visit, thermal bath visit and wine tasting being your options beside the general exploring of the town.St. Stephen, first king of Hungary, founded a bishopric in Eger sometime between 1001 and 1009 AD. The town’s importance led to the construction of a stone fortress for its protection in 1248, built around a Romanesque cathedral.
Aggtelek Caves UNESCO site and Eger Tour with private transport and lunch
On this tour you will be able to explore the historic town of Eger and sample the famous Bull's Blood. Next stop will be a little village on route to have some delicious Hungarian food and drinks. This amazing underground world can be visited for light, one-hour tours, half-day more adventurous tours, or a number of variations in Aggtelek’s six caves open to the public. Guests are accompanied by expert guides. Caves in details: Baradla-Domica Cave complex is 21 km (13 mi) long with approximately one fourth of that on the Slovak side and the rest in the Hungary. The first written mention of Baradla cave dates back to 1549 and from 1920 it serves as a tourist attraction. The cave was inhabited as far as 5000 BC and is an important archeological site of Bükk Culture. Gombasek Cave was discovered in 1951 with 530 out of its 1,525 m (5,003 ft) opened to the public from 1955. The cave is also experimentally used for "speleotherapy" as a sanatorium, focused on airway diseases thanks to constant temperature of 9 °C (48 °F), high humidity of 98% and favorable microclimate. Dobšiná Ice Cave was added to the list of components of this World Heritage Site only in the year 2000. The cave was discovered in 1870 by Eugen Ruffinyi, though the entrance was known long before. Being open to the public just one year after its discovery, in 1887 it became the first electrically lit cave in the world. Average temperature is −1 °C (30 °F) and relative humidity between 96 and 99%. This cave is among the most beautiful and the most richly decorated ice caves in the world. Ochtinská Aragonite Cave is just 300 m (980 ft) long with a tourist circuit not longer than 230 m (750 ft), it is famous for its rare aragonite filling since there are only three aragonite caves discovered in the world so far. In the so-called Milky Way Hall, the main attraction of the cave, white branches and clusters of aragonite shine like stars in the Milky Way. The cave was discovered in 1954 and opened to the public in 1972. Temperature in the cave is around 7 °C (45 °F) with relative humidity between 92 and 97%. Jasovská Cave was partly opened for the public in 1846, making it the oldest publicly accessible cave in Slovakia. The lower parts of the cave were discovered in 1922 to 1924. More than one third of its 2,148 m (7,047 ft) total length is open to the public. Paleolithic and Neolithic archeological artifacts were found in the cave together with those of Hallstatt Culture.We will contact you about the details of the tour with your preferences, also this tour can be extended to two day tour upon request.