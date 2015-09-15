Welcome to Sarajevo
The antique stone-flagged alleys of Baščaršija give the delightful Old Town core a certain Turkish feel. Directly north and south, steep valley sides are fuzzed with red-roofed Bosnian houses and prickled with uncountable minarets, climbing towards green-topped mountain ridges. Westward, Sarajevo sprawls for more than 10km through Novo Sarajevo and dreary Dobrijna past dismal ranks of bullet-scarred apartment blocks. At the westernmost end of the tramway spine, affluent Ilidža gives the city a final parkland flourish. In winter, Sarajevo's mountain resorts Bjelašnica and Jahorina offer some of Europe's best-value skiing, barely 30km away.
Top experiences in Sarajevo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Sarajevo activities
Modern World Longest Siege - Siege of Sarajevo Half-day Tour
Tour starts from the old town of Sarajevo and immediately we head towards the War Tunnel Museum - Tunnel of Hope. On the way there (roughly 25-30 min drive) we explain and show things essential to understand reasons behind the breakup of Yugoslavia. While driving we see unfortunate Markale Massacre sites, Bosnian Presidency building, famous Sniper Alley, Marshall Tito Barracks, Bosnian Parliament, Hotel Holiday Inn, National TV house and few other locations important for the overall understanding concept of Sarajevo Siege and Aggression of Bosnia and Herzegovina.Once we arrive at the Tunnel, a tunnel which saved Sarajevo during the Siege, Tunnel of Hope which was the major "blood line" for heavily besieged and destroyed city, we learn about its role in history. We get to know how and why we dug it, how long it took, how roughly 3.000.000 people went through it, but most importantly we understand what it meant for "Sarajevans". We stay there around 1 hour as museum exhibit requires thorough explanations to better understand the importance of this place.After the Tunnel we head toward Olympic mountain of Trebević, which by vast majority of its length was a first line during the Siege of Sarajevo. At the site we have the opportunity to see where the real destruction appeared and where the real front lines used to be, and where the real sniper and artillery fire took place over innocent citizens of Sarajevo. During these times we will focus our story on postwar affects and stories of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1995 until today. One of the most amazing parts of this tour is Trebević Olympic Bobsled and story of 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympic Games. Region of the Bobsled has been one of the important strongholds of Republic of Srpska Army (VRS) during the Siege of Sarajevo, and today offers unique opportunity to fully understand nature of resistance of Bosnian Army forces.The tour is very much enriched with great panorama views, especially from the very top of Trebević mountain where you get the real feeling what mice and cats game had been played here, and how the enemy with such a great advantage never got the real chance to take over Sarajevo city. Important stop of the tour is Jewish Cemetery - by many historians 2nd largest European Jewish Cemetery, played important role of city resistance, and during the Siege was one of the most dangerous Serbian Army Sniper positions, taking countless victims of innocent Sarajevo civilian. Aside of the Siege related importance, cemetery is heavily important historical site.Last site of the tour is Yellow Bastion - the most beautiful viewpoint above the city, offering final understanding what people of Sarajevo have been through during those 4 years of Modern World Longest Siege.The tour ends at Baščaršija square where the drop off will take place.
Herzegovina, Mostar, and Blagaj Tekke Tour from Sarajevo
Tour starts in Sarajevo, but can be arranged from elsewhere, if requested. First stop of the day is a short visit to the old part of Konjic town. Unique, prehistorically inhabited, famous for 17th century 6-arch Old Bridge, looming over the turquoise Neretva river, it is a day’s perfect start. Standing at the site of WW2's last day, during the Nazi withdrawal, we learn the story of the 'monument to human stupidity', the mystery of Tito’s Bunker, Boracko Lake glacier and few other stories before we continue our way.The ride continues by passing the large, dammed but very beautiful Jablanicko lake, with a short stop at Jablanica where we learn the WW2 story of 'Neretva Battle'. Then we continue through some really amazing parts of Neretva river canyon, telling the unique stories of Herzegovina, before we arrive to our second stop - Počitelj. Unique, Medieval, dating back to the Ottoman era, present day Ottoman-Mediterranean style architecture fortress in Počitelj town, is one of the very few urban ensembles in Bosnia and Herzegovina preserved in their integrity to the present times.After Pocitelj, we keep going, and after a short ride we arrive to Blagaj. Blagaj town is home to the Buna river spring - Europe’s most beautiful, most powerful, clean and drinkable river spring, settled beneath few hundred meters of rocks. Water comes out of quite large but stunningly deep cave, which springs amazing 43 cubic meters of water per second. Just next to the spring, under the rock, is home to Blagaj Tekke - Dervish house, dating most likely to a pre or early Ottoman era from early 16th century, and it is a unique sacral-residential example of Islamic architecture in Bosnia and Herzegovina.After a visit to Blagajska Tekija and Izvor rijeke Bune we stay there for bit longer as it is time for lunch. Due to the cleanliness of Buna river, the most important thing to taste in Blagaj today is the local trout.Later, only 15 minute further, it is time for the visit to Mostar, which is the most important jewel in this Herzegovina day trip. As soon as we arrive to Mostar, we start our 2 hour walking tour which will cover most important sites and locations in Mostar. We focus at Mostar’s Old Bridge, Old Bazaar and Old Town, but offer stories of Mostar’s uniqueness, in regards to historical and cultural diversity.In Mostar we give our guests free time to explore on their own as we simply do not like to hold a candle all the way. After Mostar it is time to go back to Sarajevo, and it will take us around two hours ride before we are home.
Lukomir Highland Village Tour and Hike from Sarajevo
After an hour and a half drive beginning in Sarajevo you arrive in Lukomir, Bosnia’s highest and most isolated mountain village. The traditional lifestyles of the Dinaric highlanders are still practiced here, providing a unique window into Europe’s past. Traditional dress is still worn, and goes hand in hand with the more familiar signs of everyday life, such as electricity and running water. On the edge of the village you will be treated to a breathtaking view of Rakitnica Canyon, which drops 800m below, as well as the neighboring Obalj and Visočica mountains. We will introduce you to the villagers and you can learn first-hand how they live in this beautiful but difficult environment. Next hike to the Peruce Waterfall (about 40 meters tall) before returning to Gornji (upper) Lukomir. At the end of the day you will also have the opportunity to see and purchase local handcrafts.
Times Of Misfortune - Sarajevo Under Siege Tour
Meeting point is in front of Info Bosnia Tourist Information Center close to "Sarajevo Meeting of Culture" on the main pedestrian street Ferhadija. Every guest of ours receives a bottle of water and is accompanied to the transportation heading towards War Tunnel Museum. On the way there (25-30 minutes) we make a short introduction to the war theme and show important sites and buildings that later can be seen on the short movie played in War Tunnel Museum.With arrival to the Tunnel Museum, we will explain the position of Museum and famous mark in front of the entrance named "Sarajevo Rose". After seeing the short movie, one-hour long presentation starts that explains fall of Yugoslavia, the war in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and creation and importance of the Tunnel. After the Tunnel, we head toward 84 Olympic mountain Trebević, which is the closest mountain to the center of Sarajevo and a first line during the Siege of Sarajevo. At the site, we have the opportunity to see and walk on the Bobsleigh and Luge Track and experience the most beautiful panoramic views of Sarajevo which are unfortunately the main positions of the enemy army. Just under Trebevic Mountain lies the second largest Jewish cemetery in Europe. The cemetery contains unique shaped tombstones that can only be seen in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is believed their shape is influenced by medieval Bosnian tombstones that are named "Stecak".From there we are heading towards old Ottoman part of the city to visit White and Yellow Fortresses. They both provide breathtaking views to the old part of the city. The tour finishes at the same place where it began.
2-Night Private Excursion to Kravice Waterfalls from Sarajevo, Dubrovnik or Split
Your 3-day private excursion begins when you land at the airport in Sarajevo, Dubrovnik, or Split. Meet your guide and travel by climate-controlled minivan, complete with minibar and internet access, to Mostar. Enjoy the view of the beautifully rugged mountain landscape during the journey. Arrive at your hotel in the heart of the Old Town. Begin the following day with a stroll around Mostar. Your guide will explain the history of the Old Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was originally built during the 16th century under the Ottomans before it was destroyed in during the war in the 1990’s and eventually rebuilt. Visit Medjugorje, a Catholic pilgrimage destination. Admire the cold-water Buna Spring, and pass the nearby historical Islamic complex called Blagaj Tekke. Explore the rushing waterfalls of Kravice and other interesting places in the surrounding area. Return to your Mostar hotel for the evening. On the final day, return to the airport or another accommodation in your private vehicle.
Sarajevo Cultural Walking Tour with Local Food Tasting
Discover the heart of the Ottoman rule – Sarajevo’s Bascarsija then drink water from Sebilj fountain and come back to Sarajevo again. What’s the difference between “burek” and all other pies? We’ll certainly answer that question. Pray in four big houses of God in Sarajevo and find out why people call it a “European Jerusalem”. Learn about the hospitality over a cup of Bosnian coffee and share the importance and the meaning of its drinking. See the line between two worlds – Eastern and Western. Finally, try “baklava”! Believe us; it’ll definitely make your day. The tour includes:City HallSpite houseBravadziluk and Kazandziluk Sebilj Saraci StreetCaravan Saray Ghazi Husrev Bey's MosqueClock TowerThe Assassination 1914Ghazi Husrev-Bey's Bazaar Jewish QuarterSarajevo CathedralSynod Orthodox ChurchSvrzo's House