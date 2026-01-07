Morocco is famed for its traditional medina homes that have been transformed into boutique hotels. Built around an inner courtyard, they come in all sizes and levels of luxury. Some are maximalist showcases of Moroccan crafts; others offer a modern take on riad living. Here are our top 15 picks of the best hotels in riads in Morocco.

Marrakesh

Riad Tizwa

Best for affordable luxury

Bright, breezy and boho-chic, Riad Tizwa blends authentic decor and contemporary comforts. Its six generously sized rooms have original stucco and antique tiling with added pops of color. There are wraparound balconies and a relaxed roof terrace. And it’s easy to find – steps from the Dar El Bacha palace and a 10-minute walk to the souqs.

Riad L’Orangeraie

Best for medina action

Just a 5-minute stroll from the fabled Djemma El Fna, Riad L’Orangeraie gets all the details right, from Moroccan sweet treats in the seven spice-named suites to top-notch service. Shaded sofas are laid out across two expansive patios; there is a sun-soaked roof terrace for breakfast, a spacious pool surrounded by loungers and an open fire in the cozy lounge.

La Sultana Marrakech

Best for romance

La Sultana is an indulgent hideaway. It’s not one but five exquisitely restored riads, with dazzling zellige (colorful geometric tile work), ornate stucco and fragrant cedarwood. Rooms and suites are individually decorated in bold colors and subdued lighting. Spoil yourself at the spa's pink marble hammam, watch the sunset over the Red City from the rooftop bar, then dine by candlelight around the palm-fringed pool.

Left: The doorway to a riad in Fez. Julian Love/Lonely Planet Right: Window details at a Fez riad. Mrmpics/Shutterstock

Fez

Riad Laaroussa

Best for a serene retreat

Built around a gorgeous courtyard garden, the lovingly restored 17th-century Riad Laaroussa is an oasis from the medieval medina’s mayhem. Thirteen rooms and suites – some with open fires – are decorated with contemporary art and eclectic furniture. After a full day’s sightseeing, take a dip in the heated pool or unwind in the Carrera marble hammam, then dine on Moroccan or Mediterranean dishes on the sweeping rooftop terrace.

Riad Anata

Best for accessibility

On the edge of the Fez medina, a Belgian owner gave Riad Anata a lighter, more contemporary feel while staying true to its Andalucian-Moroccan roots. The five rooms have pale tadelakt (a satiny, hand-polished limestone plaster that traps moisture) walls, contrasted with color from throws, rugs, and artwork. Take a cooking class with Samira and rustle up a tasty tagine after shopping at the souq.

Dar Seffarine

Best for amazing architecture

Dating from the 14th century, the painstakingly restored Dar Seffarine showcases Fassi architecture at its finest: intricate zellige, hand-carved stucco and soaring painted ceilings. The seven suites are decorated with antique furniture, handwoven carpets and hand-beaten brass lanterns. Convivial breakfasts and dinners are served around a large communal table in the rooftop dining room; it’s perfect at sunset.

Tea on a roof terrace in Tangier. Pierre-Yves Babelon/Shutterstock

Tangier

La Maison Blanche

Best location

Just steps from the Bab Kasbah, a classic riad was sensitively transformed into La Maison Blanche. Light-filled rooms, individually decorated with antiques and French fabrics, are named after notable kasbah visitors. Delicious breakfasts are served with stunning views on the roof terrace, and the knowledgeable owner, Aziz, is happy to offer advice about the city's top attractions in six languages.

Saba’s House

Best for personalized service

A stylish makeover turned two riads in the heart of the kasbah into the adults-only Saba’s House. Six striking suites are named after some of Tangier's celebrity fans, and bold contemporary art skilfully mixes with traditional Moroccan design. Breakfast on the roof terrace comes with 360-degree views over the strait; later, sip cocktails and feast on just-caught fish in the modern Moroccan lounge.

La Tangerina

Best for ocean views

Morocco meets the belle epoque at La Tangerina, decorated with vintage finds, colorful carpets and atmospheric lanterns at the highest point of the kasbah. There’s a wood-fired hammam in the basement, and the roof terrace overlooks the dazzlingly white crenelated walls of the kasbah on one side and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean on the other.

A courtyard in Chefchaouen. dsaprin/Shutterstock

Chefchaouen

La Petite Chefchaouen

Best for minimalists

In a peaceful spot just steps from the medina hubbub, La Petite Chefchaouen was a labor of love for the well-traveled Moroccan owner. The five compact rooms have a clean and contemporary look, the staff goes out of the way to be helpful, and breakfast on the rooftop terrace comes with stellar views over the blue-hued city.

Riad Cherifa

Best for traditional decor

The jewellike Riad Cherifa was created from two centuries-old riads. The lobby is a riot of color, and the 12 rooms are decked out in quintessential Moroccan style. After pounding the medina alleyways, relax for a weekend on the plant-filled roof terrace, take a dip in the small pool or be scrubbed and massaged in the pretty tiled hammam.

A riad's courtyard in Essaouira. anderm/Shutterstock

Essaouira

Riad Dar Maya

Best for contemporary Moroccan style

Riad Dar Maya’s five rooms are decorated with a mix of contemporary Moroccan crafts and souq finds. Some come with balconies, and all are decorated in soothing neutral tones, with tadelakt walls, made-for-sharing bathtubs, underfloor heating and log fires. There are plenty of chill-out zones, too, from the rooftop terrace’s heated plunge pool to the bijoux hammam.

Riad Malaika

Best for a tranquil base

Tucked down a quiet street in Essaouira's medina, Riad Malaika is a beautifully preserved 300-year-old riad with 10 lofty rooms complete with tiled floors and antique furniture. The staff serves up just-baked Moroccan breads and pastries every morning – you can watch them being made in the open kitchen. In the evenings, feast on a market-fresh fare in front of a log fire in the cozy salon.

Left: The harbor in Rabat. RudiErnst/Shutterstock Right: The Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat. Joke van Eeghem/Shutterstock

Rabat

Dar Shâan

Best for design lovers

Rabat's most stylish riad, Dar Shâan is adorned with Andalucian stone columns, cool contemporary artwork and heavy wooden doors. The 11 rooms are furnished with fabulous vintage finds. The restaurant serves modern Moroccan dishes, plus there’s a spa and a pool on the roof terrace with sweeping views over the medina to Salé.

The Repose

Best for local life

The Repose in Salé was restored with style by a welcoming Anglo-Moroccan couple. The seven rooms set over three floors have vibrant decor, seating areas and spacious bathrooms. There’s a plant-filled roof terrace for leisurely breakfasts and contemporary Moroccan dining, and the riad can arrange cooking classes, cycling tours, craft workshops and public hammam visits.