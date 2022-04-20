Chefchaouen

Chefchaouen also called The Pearl of the North, is a city of captivating beauty. Its clear, clean light and its white and blue houses make this city one of the most beautiful in Morocco. It is an irresistible destination to a numerous painters and artists. It is most noted for its Mediterranean architecture, popular design, the blue and indigo centenary doors and its white walls covered with layers and layers and layers of lime. The people of Chefchaouen paint the walls and floors of the houses several times a year, and even paint the floor of the streets, many with irregular shaped staircases, coinciding with seasonal changes and annual celebrations.

Beautifully perched beneath the raw peaks of the Rif, Chefchaouen is one of the prettiest towns in Morocco, an artsy, blue-washed mountain village that feels like its own world. While tourism has definitely taken hold, the balance between ease and authenticity is just right. The old medina is a delight of Moroccan and Andalusian influence with red-tiled roofs, bright-blue buildings and narrow lanes converging on busy Plaza Uta El Hammam and its restored kasbah. Long known to backpackers for the easy availability of kif (cannabis), the town has rapidly gentrified and offers a range of quality accommodation, good food, lots to do and no hassles to speak of, making it a strong alternative to a hectic multicity tour. This is a great place to relax, explore and take day trips to the cool green hills.

    Winding alleyways, cute doorways and charming plazas all in many shades of blue – this is what has attracted millions to this tiny village in the Rif…

    If you're getting tired of blue, Chefchaouen's 15th-century clay-brown kasbah contains a lovely Andalusian-style garden, a former prison, the small Center…

    One of two parks in the Rif Mountains, Bouhachem is exceptionally beautiful and covers an enormous territory. The forest has various species of oak and…

    The bustling heart of the medina is the shady, cobbled Plaza Uta El Hammam, which is lined with cafes and restaurants, all serving similar, rather…

    The waterfall of Ras El Maa is just beyond the far northeastern gate of the Chefchaouen medina. It’s here, where the water comes gushing out of the…

    The mosque was built by the Spanish in the 1920s, but never used. It fell into disrepair and remains closed, but the grounds out front make for a perfect…

    Towering over Plaza Uta El Hammam, the Grand Mosquée and its unusual octagonal minaret were built in the 15th century by the son of the town’s founder,…

    A traditional bakery; locals still bring their bread dough and bastilla (savoury-sweet pies) to bake here.

A blue staircase in the medina of Chefchaouen lined with colourful flower pots. The staircase leads up to several houses.

Hiking

Four ways to explore Chefchaouen, Morocco's blue city

Feb 28, 2014 • 4 min read

