Tangier makes for a great entry point into Morocco. A short ferry ride from Spain, this laid-back, coastal city has a distinctly Mediterranean feel and mild climate. Many will be surprised to discover that, outside the historical center, you’ll find hilly suburbs, sandy coves, forest reserves, botanical gardens and scenic coastal drives.

The city has benefited from significant investment in recent years, and this economic revival is evident in its infrastructure and tourism offerings. At Tangier Ville train station, take the TGV high-speed train to Rabat, approximately 250km away, in just over an hour. There’s a new modern marina in the city, and Tanger Med, 45km to the east, is one of Africa’s busiest and largest ports.

A rise in new hotels, from budget to luxury, and tourist-centric services, including state-of-the-art museums, as well as a hop-on/hop-off sightseeing bus, makes exploring this charming seaside city a breeze.

Advertisement

Read on to learn more before your first visit to Tangier.

When should I go to Tangier?

Tangier is a year-round destination. Those seeking beach or pool days and balmy summer weather should consider June to September, when the average high temperature is mid-80s°F.

The winters, from December to March, are mild and rainy, with the wind usually at its strongest in March. January is the coldest month, with a daytime average of 54°F. It’s a great time for gallery and museum hopping or shopping.

Springtime is a lovely time to visit, perfect for garden tours and sightseeing without the summer crowds. If you visit in August, consider a trip to the Asilah Arts Festival that turns this coastal town into an open-air gallery every year. Music fans can keep an eye out for Tanjazz dates, an annual jazz festival hosted in Tangier.

The blue city of Chefchaouen. praphab louilarpprasert/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Tangier?

If you’re visiting for a weekend, being based in the Kasbah will make it easy to explore the historic, mostly pedestrianized heart of the city. In a few days, you’ll also be able to experience the botanical gardens and coastal drive to Cape Spartel.

If you can, stay longer and delight in some of the many places that have put northern Morocco on the world map. It’s easy to take day trips to Chefchaouen, the famous Blue City; Asilah, a charming coastal village; and Tetouan, known for its white-washed Andalusian architecture. For more time on the Mediterranean coast, take the N16 coast road to discover wild nature reserves and/or Tamuda Bay’s luxurious beach resorts.

Street view of the Gran Cafe de Paris in Tangier. Marco Lissoni/Shutterstock

Is it easy to get in and around Tangier?

Tangier has two major ports; Tangier Ville, located in the city center, is where cruise ships and a high-speed ferry to Tarifa Dock. From here, it’s possible to walk uphill to the Kasbah. Tanger Med is where the majority of car ferries dock.

The city airport, Tangier Ibn Battuta International, is 15km southwest of the city center. A taxi from the airport to the city costs around Dh200 (US$22) each way. If you prefer a bus, ALSA operates a shuttle from the airport to Tangier Ville train station. Visit the ALSA website for a schedule and pricing. Bear in mind, the cost from Tangier Ville train station to the Kasbah is an additional Dh100 (US$11.05) in a private taxi.

Tangier Ville train station is home to the TGV (Al Boraq), the high-speed train linking Tangier to Casablanca (2 hours, 10 minutes). Pre-book tickets online via the ONCF website. A first-class ticket from Tangier to Casablanca costs from Dh300 (US$33) one way. There’s also a slow sleeper train operated by ONCF, departing Tangier Ville at 11:45pm and arriving in Marrakech at 9am.

Advertisement

The easiest way to get around the central, paved areas is on foot. For short trips within the city, jump in a licensed turquoise petit taxi, have small change to hand, and check that the meter is running. For longer journeys to other towns, grand taxis operate a shared ride system; they don’t run on a schedule, but they depart when the car is full or the driver decides to.

For a city tour and to explore the tourist sites, a hop-on/hop-off bus service offers two routes, with tickets valid for 48 hours. Check their website for prices, routes, and stops.

Top things to do in Tangier

A waiter with a tray of mille-feuille cakes. Bruno M Photographie/Shutterstock

Walk around the Kasbah

Tangier’s historic heart, situated atop a hill, offers panoramic views of the sea and city skyline, and on a clear day, Europe is easily visible. With its cobbled streets, rampart walls, and stone-clad arches, the citadel’s quiet alleys come alive with kids playing and window boxes filled with flowers. On a sunny day, pops of blue sky hover over whitewashed walls and candy-colored wooden shutters. It’s a delight to explore this pedestrianized district on foot. Close to Bab Kasbah, El Morocco Club has creative cuisine and shaded tables under a leafy fig tree.

For a panoramic viewpoint of the port and Strait of Gibraltar, head to Bab Al Bahr. Wiggle your way through the Kasbah to the Medina, stopping in Grand Socco for a glimpse of street life, where trays of mille-feuille float on vendors’ arms. Continue along Rue Siaghine to Petit Socco, where tables spill onto streets outside cafés.

Visit museums and art galleries

Choose from a selection of museums and galleries. Explorers and travelers will feel at home in the Ibn Battuta Museum in the Kasbah. Ibn Battuta, a scholar from Tangier, traveled to 38 countries between 1325 and 1354. The modern museum draws primarily from his memoir, Rihla, a rare account of travel in medieval times.

Nearby, the Kasbah Museum of Mediterranean Cultures is a treasure trove for archaeologists, cartophiles and those who appreciate Islamic architecture. Entry to the Kasbah Museum also gets you into the Museum of Contemporary Art, next door, for a glimpse into Morocco’s vibrant art scene.

The Tangier American Legation Museum tells the history of Morocco’s long-standing relationship with the United States. Formed in 1786, when the countries signed a Treaty of Peace and Friendship, it’s the longest unbroken treaty relationship in US history. Animal lovers may enjoy the Donkey Museum, a sweet collection of artwork and donkey-inspired products, dedicated to supporting and sharing the story of man’s hard-working companion.

Cinema Rif. Bruno M Photographie/Shutterstock







Café hop

Tangier has a rich history as a creative hub, particularly for writers. Join the list of authors who speak of drawing inspiration whilst sitting in one of the city’s cafés. Café Cinema Rif, a charming Art Deco building with tables overlooking Grand Socco, is ideal for people-watching. Café Hafa, a legendary spot, is perfect for taking in views of the Strait of Gibraltar from its stone terraces. Staff buzz around serving Tangier’s long-pour mint tea, and a crowd gathers, especially at sunset. If you prefer a quieter spot, Alma is a modern café located in the city's new area, offering a specialty coffee menu. For a street sip with no seating, check out the family-run Cafes Porto Rico. Their knowledge and passion for coffee are outstanding.

Visit botanical gardens

Tangier’s mild climate makes it easy for botanical species to adapt, and some of the best places to appreciate this are in gardens along the P4601, which passes by the city’s palaces and luxury villas. The first stop is the 70-hectare Rmilat Forest, also known as Pedicaris Park, where the forest meets the sea. It’s where eucalyptus trees were first introduced from Australia to Morocco; they now stand alongside palms, pines, poplars, willows and oaks. It’s a popular choice for those seeking breathtaking views, fresh air, walking trails and scenic picnic spots.

Nearby, the Donabo Gardens invite visitors to enjoy botanical travels through their ten gardens, including a Moroccan garden, a mint garden, a rose garden and a Chinese garden. There’s a delightful café serving organic salads, seasonal tagines, and afternoon tea sandwiches, all accompanied by spectacular views of the ocean.

Discover the coast

Join locals for a sunset stroll along the Corniche that runs alongside Tangier Beach. For remote Mediterranean beaches, head east out of the city to discover idyllic coves in nature reserves. And, for a blast of Morocco’s windswept Atlantic coastline, head west to Cape Spartel, 14km from the city center. This rugged peninsula, overlooking the spot where the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea meet, is the most northwestern point in Africa. Home to a historic lighthouse, cliffs, beaches, a forest and a nature reserve. There are cafés near the lighthouse where you can refresh before continuing to the Grottes d’Hercule, 5km away. While the main sites get crowded, if you travel independently, it’s possible to enjoy quieter stretches of beach along this dramatic coastline; Sol and Achkkar are two sandy beaches handily located between Cape Spartel and the Grottes d’Hercule.

La Tangerina hotel. Alexey Pevnev/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Tangier

I love staying in historic hotels like La Tangerina, where I start the day with breakfast on their idyllic roof terrace overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar. It’s the perfect base for a day of exploring the Kasbah’s winding alleys, museums and boutiques. I’d allow time to pop back to La Tangerina for a hammam in their domed-ceiling traditional spa, before heading to Nord Pinus for a sunset cocktail on their terrace overlooking the fishing port. Afterward, tuck into the incredible Moroccan-Mediterranean fusion menu at Riad Mokhtar and soak up the ambiance of dining in their traditional riad courtyard. One of my favorite evening activities in Tangier is watching a movie at Cinema Alcazar, an Art Deco cinema renovated in 2023.

How much money do I need for Tangier?

Whilst there are an increasing number of luxury hotels and dining options, it is still possible to find affordable options in Tangier. Most Moroccans will rarely pay a lot for Moroccan food, so look for simple restaurants filled with locals, like Resto Bachir, and chances are you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the prices.

Traveling in the low season, from February to March, can save around 10% on some hotel stays. The local currency is the Moroccan dirham, which is only available upon arrival. It’s easy to withdraw money from an ATM, or exchange euros and US dollars at a currency exchange office. Cash remains the preferred payment method for small purchases in local shops, petit taxis and entry fees. Cards are more widely accepted in tourist-centric establishments, including hotels and restaurants.

Some examples of average daily costs include:

Night at La Tangerina: Dh1000 (US$109)

Cappuccino at Alma: Dh30 (US$3.31)

Bottle of beer in El Morocco Club: from Dh70 (US$7.71)

Chicken tagine at locally loved Resto Bachir: Dh30 (US$3.31)

Long pour mint tea at Café Hafa: Dh12 (US$1.32)

Hop on, hop off bus adult ticket valid for 48 hours: Dh130 (US$14.33)

Ibn Battuta Museum entry fee: Dh20 (US$2.20)

Adult ticket at Cinéma L’Alcazar: Dh85 (US$9.37)

Hammam (45 minute) at La Tangerina spa: Dh300 (US$33)

Can you drink alcohol in Tangier?

Yes. Check for establishments with an alcohol licence.

Is Tangier safe?

Yes, be aware and keep belongings and valuables hidden from any opportunist’s eye. Petty crime sometimes occurs in busy places and on public transport. Don’t walk around alone after dark.

What languages are spoken in Tangier?

A diverse range of languages is spoken in Tangier. Many Tanjawi locals speak Spanish and/or French, and more English is spoken these days too. This is in addition to Moroccan Arabic, Darija and the Amazigh dialect.

Is Tangier good for shopping?

Yes. In the Kasbah and Medina, you will find independent stores, such as Au Fil De Tanger and Las Chicas, as well as souk stalls that cater to both locals and tourists. Patisserie Al Afrah, founded in 1978, has an extraordinary display of sweet treats which can be beautifully gift-wrapped. There are also charming bookshops, such as Les Insolites on Khalid Ibn El Waleed and Librairie des Colonnes on Bd Pasteur.