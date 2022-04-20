Asilah

The tortilla, paella and rioja (Spanish wine) served in most of Asilah's restaurants are reminders that this compact town was Spanish territory for a long time. Today, it's an easy introduction to Morocco, offering a good selection of budget and midrange accommodation and an extremely pretty medina to explore. There are also plenty of clean swimming and surf beaches close by.

  • Medina

    Medina

    Asilah

    Asilah’s compact medina is surrounded by sturdy stone fortifications built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. Enter through the Bab Al Kassaba and…

  • Palais de Raissouli

    Palais de Raissouli

    Asilah

    This palace was built in 1909 by Er Raissouli the pirate and stands as a testament to the sumptuous life he led at the height of his power. Beautifully…

  • Rada Beach

    Rada Beach

    Asilah

    The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…

  • Sidi Mghayet Beach

    Sidi Mghayet Beach

    Asilah

    Around 15km from Asilah – including 4km down a dirt road – Sidi Mghayet is one of Asilah’s more remote beaches and one of the quietest. During July and…

  • Paradise Beach

    Paradise Beach

    Asilah

    R’Milat Beach, aka Paradise Beach or Las Cuevas – even Rubbish Beach, after the summer hordes have left – is 7km south of Asilah. It has a string of…

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    Asilah

    The recently restored, dazzlingly white Great Mosque, with its Islamic-green door is an icon of the medina, although it's closed to non-Muslims. A small…

  • Bab Homar

    Bab Homar

    Asilah

    The southern gate into the medina, Bab Homar is topped by a much-eroded Portuguese royal coat of arms.

