Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
The tortilla, paella and rioja (Spanish wine) served in most of Asilah's restaurants are reminders that this compact town was Spanish territory for a long time. Today, it's an easy introduction to Morocco, offering a good selection of budget and midrange accommodation and an extremely pretty medina to explore. There are also plenty of clean swimming and surf beaches close by.
Asilah
Asilah’s compact medina is surrounded by sturdy stone fortifications built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. Enter through the Bab Al Kassaba and…
Asilah
This palace was built in 1909 by Er Raissouli the pirate and stands as a testament to the sumptuous life he led at the height of his power. Beautifully…
Asilah
The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…
Asilah
Around 15km from Asilah – including 4km down a dirt road – Sidi Mghayet is one of Asilah’s more remote beaches and one of the quietest. During July and…
Asilah
R’Milat Beach, aka Paradise Beach or Las Cuevas – even Rubbish Beach, after the summer hordes have left – is 7km south of Asilah. It has a string of…
Asilah
The recently restored, dazzlingly white Great Mosque, with its Islamic-green door is an icon of the medina, although it's closed to non-Muslims. A small…
Asilah
The southern gate into the medina, Bab Homar is topped by a much-eroded Portuguese royal coat of arms.
Get to the heart of Asilah with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Morocco $28.99
Pocket Marrakesh $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide