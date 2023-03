The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and its isolation has kept it crowd-free. A return taxi costs around Dh450.

At low tide, it can be reached from Sidi Mghayet Beach in about an hour – you might have to scramble over some rocks to reach it but it all adds to the adventure.