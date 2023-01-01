Place de la Libération

Built by the Spanish, who called it Plaza de España (some locals still do), this grand oval-shaped plaza is the town's focal point. Decorated with palm trees and a fountain, it's encircled by handsome Hispano-Moorish buildings where terrace cafes are a favourite haunt for locals. On the eastern side, the magnificent, glaze-tiled Bab Al Khemis is the centrepiece of an arched walkway and leads to the medina’s marketplace.

The town's much-loved pedestrianised balcón (elevated platform) is one block north.