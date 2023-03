This palace was built in 1909 by Er Raissouli the pirate and stands as a testament to the sumptuous life he led at the height of his power. Beautifully restored, it is usually only open during the Asilah Festival. The building includes a main reception room with a glass-fronted terrace overlooking the sea, from where Er Raissouli forced convicted murderers to jump to their deaths onto the rocks 30m below.