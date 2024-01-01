Paradise Beach

Asilah

R’Milat Beach, aka Paradise Beach or Las Cuevas – even Rubbish Beach, after the summer hordes have left – is 7km south of Asilah. It has a string of chiringuitos (ramshackle kiosks) serving up fried fish and tajines and you can hire beds and parasols. You can walk there along the coast or take a taxi (return around Dh250).

    28.94 MILES

    This recently refurbished museum is housed in the former sultan's palace of Dar El Makhzen. The focus is on the history of the area from prehistoric times…

    28.72 MILES

    This museum, in an elegant five-storey mansion, is a must-see: Morocco was the first country to recognise the United States by opening its ports to the…

  • Grand Socco (April 9 1947 Square), New City, Tangier, Morocco, North Africa, Africa

    Grand Socco

    28.67 MILES

    The Grand Socco is the romantic entrance to the medina, a large, sloping, palm-ringed plaza with a central fountain that stands before the keyhole gate,…

  • The Medina (Old City), Tangier, Morocco, North Africa, Africa

    Medina

    28.74 MILES

    The medina, the top attraction of Tangier, is a labyrinth of alleyways both commercial and residential. It's contained by the walls of a 15th-century…

    28.82 MILES

    This was once the most notorious crossroads of Tangier, the site of drug deals and all forms of prostitution. Today the facades are freshly painted,…

    3.28 MILES

    Asilah’s compact medina is surrounded by sturdy stone fortifications built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. Enter through the Bab Al Kassaba and…

  • Roman city in Morocco - Lixus in Larache; Shutterstock ID 660391120; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Lixus Ruins

    15.58 MILES

    Set on a hill with spectacular views over the Loukos Estuary, the Carthaginian and Roman ruins of Lixus are evocative reminders that settlements on this…

    16.27 MILES

    Entered through the Bab Al Khemis, an imposing Hispano-Moorish structure, Larache's blue-and-white medina has changed little over the years. Mostly…

Nearby Asilah attractions

1. Sidi Mghayet Beach

2.85 MILES

Around 15km from Asilah – including 4km down a dirt road – Sidi Mghayet is one of Asilah’s more remote beaches and one of the quietest. During July and…

2. Great Mosque

3.27 MILES

The recently restored, dazzlingly white Great Mosque, with its Islamic-green door is an icon of the medina, although it's closed to non-Muslims. A small…

3. Medina

3.28 MILES

Asilah’s compact medina is surrounded by sturdy stone fortifications built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. Enter through the Bab Al Kassaba and…

4. Palais de Raissouli

3.29 MILES

This palace was built in 1909 by Er Raissouli the pirate and stands as a testament to the sumptuous life he led at the height of his power. Beautifully…

5. Bab Homar

3.29 MILES

The southern gate into the medina, Bab Homar is topped by a much-eroded Portuguese royal coat of arms.

6. Rada Beach

4.29 MILES

The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…

7. Monoliths of M’Soura

6.86 MILES

The mysterious Monoliths of M’Soura make an interesting half-day trip from Asilah. This prehistoric site consists of a large stone circle (actually an…

8. Had Gharbia Souq

9.71 MILES

An interesting trip from Asilah is a visit to the lively Sunday market in the village of Had Gharbia, 14km northeast of town, inland off the road to…