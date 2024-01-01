R’Milat Beach, aka Paradise Beach or Las Cuevas – even Rubbish Beach, after the summer hordes have left – is 7km south of Asilah. It has a string of chiringuitos (ramshackle kiosks) serving up fried fish and tajines and you can hire beds and parasols. You can walk there along the coast or take a taxi (return around Dh250).
Paradise Beach
Asilah
Nearby Asilah attractions
2.85 MILES
Around 15km from Asilah – including 4km down a dirt road – Sidi Mghayet is one of Asilah’s more remote beaches and one of the quietest. During July and…
3.27 MILES
The recently restored, dazzlingly white Great Mosque, with its Islamic-green door is an icon of the medina, although it's closed to non-Muslims. A small…
3.28 MILES
3.29 MILES
This palace was built in 1909 by Er Raissouli the pirate and stands as a testament to the sumptuous life he led at the height of his power. Beautifully…
3.29 MILES
The southern gate into the medina, Bab Homar is topped by a much-eroded Portuguese royal coat of arms.
4.29 MILES
The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…
6.86 MILES
The mysterious Monoliths of M’Soura make an interesting half-day trip from Asilah. This prehistoric site consists of a large stone circle (actually an…
9.71 MILES
An interesting trip from Asilah is a visit to the lively Sunday market in the village of Had Gharbia, 14km northeast of town, inland off the road to…