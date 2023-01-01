Ras R'mel Beach

Larache has a small rubbish-strewn strip of sand below the town, but the best beach is across the Loukos Estuary, an 11km drive from the town centre. In summer, small boats ferry passengers across the estuary, from where the beach is a short walk across the dunes. You'll need to bargain with the boatman to get the best price (around Dh10). At other times a petit taxi from the town centre will cost around Dh25.

Near the beach is the Lixus Beach Resort, with a golf course, spa and several restaurants.