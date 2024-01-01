Lookout

Larache

LoginSave

With stunning views over the port and estuary, this lookout is a popular meeting spot. On the way you'll pass the crumbling 17th-century fortification Kasbah de la Cigogne, built by the Spaniards under Philip III, and the old town's landmark mosque (closed to non-Muslims).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Medina

    Medina

    19.57 MILES

    Asilah’s compact medina is surrounded by sturdy stone fortifications built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. Enter through the Bab Al Kassaba and…

  • Roman city in Morocco - Lixus in Larache; Shutterstock ID 660391120; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Lixus Ruins

    2.22 MILES

    Set on a hill with spectacular views over the Loukos Estuary, the Carthaginian and Roman ruins of Lixus are evocative reminders that settlements on this…

  • Medina

    Medina

    0.19 MILES

    Entered through the Bab Al Khemis, an imposing Hispano-Moorish structure, Larache's blue-and-white medina has changed little over the years. Mostly…

  • Place de la Libération

    Place de la Libération

    0.21 MILES

    Built by the Spanish, who called it Plaza de España (some locals still do), this grand oval-shaped plaza is the town's focal point. Decorated with palm…

  • Merja Zerga National Park

    Merja Zerga National Park

    28.42 MILES

    Don't miss a boat trip on the Merja Zerga (Blue Lagoon), roughly 1km south of town. Part of a 70 sq km namesake national park (4 sq km of water, the rest…

  • Rada Beach

    Rada Beach

    12.02 MILES

    The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…

  • Sidi Mghayet Beach

    Sidi Mghayet Beach

    13.48 MILES

    Around 15km from Asilah – including 4km down a dirt road – Sidi Mghayet is one of Asilah’s more remote beaches and one of the quietest. During July and…

  • Had Gharbia Souq

    Had Gharbia Souq

    25.18 MILES

    An interesting trip from Asilah is a visit to the lively Sunday market in the village of Had Gharbia, 14km northeast of town, inland off the road to…

View more attractions

Nearby Larache attractions

1. Music Conservatory

0.05 MILES

A wonderful example of Hispano-Moorish architecture, the town's crenellated music conservatory features ornately decorated balconies, zellige (colourful…

2. Medina

0.19 MILES

Entered through the Bab Al Khemis, an imposing Hispano-Moorish structure, Larache's blue-and-white medina has changed little over the years. Mostly…

3. Place de la Libération

0.21 MILES

Built by the Spanish, who called it Plaza de España (some locals still do), this grand oval-shaped plaza is the town's focal point. Decorated with palm…

4. Galerie Lafnar

0.21 MILES

In an interesting old funduq (ancient inn used by caravans), this art gallery sells work by local artists, as well as staging occasional exhibitions. Just…

5. Ras R'mel Beach

0.73 MILES

Larache has a small rubbish-strewn strip of sand below the town, but the best beach is across the Loukos Estuary, an 11km drive from the town centre. In…

6. Jean Genet’s Grave

0.8 MILES

French literature buffs mays want to head to the old Spanish cemetery, the final resting place of Jean Genet (1910–86). If the gate is locked, ring the…

7. Lixus Ruins

2.22 MILES

Set on a hill with spectacular views over the Loukos Estuary, the Carthaginian and Roman ruins of Lixus are evocative reminders that settlements on this…

8. Rada Beach

12.02 MILES

The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…