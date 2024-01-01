With stunning views over the port and estuary, this lookout is a popular meeting spot. On the way you'll pass the crumbling 17th-century fortification Kasbah de la Cigogne, built by the Spaniards under Philip III, and the old town's landmark mosque (closed to non-Muslims).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.57 MILES
Asilah’s compact medina is surrounded by sturdy stone fortifications built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. Enter through the Bab Al Kassaba and…
2.22 MILES
Set on a hill with spectacular views over the Loukos Estuary, the Carthaginian and Roman ruins of Lixus are evocative reminders that settlements on this…
0.19 MILES
Entered through the Bab Al Khemis, an imposing Hispano-Moorish structure, Larache's blue-and-white medina has changed little over the years. Mostly…
0.21 MILES
Built by the Spanish, who called it Plaza de España (some locals still do), this grand oval-shaped plaza is the town's focal point. Decorated with palm…
28.42 MILES
Don't miss a boat trip on the Merja Zerga (Blue Lagoon), roughly 1km south of town. Part of a 70 sq km namesake national park (4 sq km of water, the rest…
12.02 MILES
The wide sweep of Rada Beach – also known as Mounir Beach after the beach’s well-known cafe owner – is 22km from Asilah (7km of it down a dirt road) and…
13.48 MILES
Around 15km from Asilah – including 4km down a dirt road – Sidi Mghayet is one of Asilah’s more remote beaches and one of the quietest. During July and…
25.18 MILES
An interesting trip from Asilah is a visit to the lively Sunday market in the village of Had Gharbia, 14km northeast of town, inland off the road to…
Nearby Larache attractions
