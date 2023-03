Legend has it that Hercules used his brute strength to rip Europe from Africa, and afterward he rested here. Grottes d'Hercule is comprised of two caves; one has waterfalls and painfully kitschy decor, the other is empty, and you can view the sea through a hole that looks like the map of Africa. The experience is touristy, yet somehow worth it, especially if accompanied with a walk along the beach to the south.