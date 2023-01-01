Tomb of Ibn Battuta

This modest tomb is purported to be the last resting place of Ibn Battuta, who was born in Tangier in 1304 and became the greatest traveller of the period – outpacing Marco Polo at an easy clip. The tomb remains locked and there's not much to see at the site.

A scholar and judge, Ibn Battuta travelled across North Africa through the Middle East and then onto Russia, Central Asia and China, returning via Sri Lanka and East Africa. After stopping at home, he then journeyed across the Sahara to West Africa, finally settling to write it all down in 1355.