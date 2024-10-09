Hugging the Atlantic on the westernmost side of Europe, Portugal offers crashing waves, endless beaches, inland wine regions and historic cities. Whether you want to sip intoxicating vintages in Porto’s cellars, wander the winding streets of Alfama in Lisbon or hit the beaches of the Algarve in the south, you can pack many of the best things to do in Portugal into a short amount of time.

That’s why we’ve compiled five itineraries, ranging from 5- to 10-days long, that show off the best places in Portugal. Stay longer at various stops or combine two (or even three) to build the two- or three-week itinerary of your dreams.

See the highlights of Portugal on this itinerary that visits Lisbon, Évora and Porto. Kevin Murray for Lonely Planet

1. See Portugal’s highlights

Allow at least 10 days

Distance: 1000km (620 miles)



This grand journey takes you to the country’s most iconic sites. From the capital, you’ll depart towards the fairy-tale village of Sintra and then venture south to explore the Algarve coast. You’ll also have time to visit Portugal’s oldest university and sample a glass of Port straight from the cellars.

Lisbon: 3 days

Start in Lisbon, spending a few days exploring the city’s enchanting neighborhoods. Choose between historic sites or modern art hubs, but don't miss a chance to sample a pastel de nata. As the sun sets, head to the riverside or brave the hills to capture the pink-hued skies from one of the city’s numerous viewpoints.

Next stop: Take a 1-hour train ride from Lisbon to Sintra.

Sintra: 1 day

Get up early and catch the train from Rossio station towards Sintra, where royal palaces and mystical gardens await. You can reach some attractions on foot, but you may want to ride the shuttle bus or take a taxi to reach the castle and the picture-worthy Palácio Nacional da Pena perched on a hill.

Next stop: Drive from Sintra to Lagos (3 hours) or return to Lisbon by train and then drive.

Lagos: 2 days

Return to Lisbon on the train and then drive off to Lagos in the Algarve. After visiting the historic center, spend some time unwinding on the beach. The next day take a boat trip or rent a kayak to reach the rocky formations of Ponta da Piedade or head east towards Alvor to snorkel and discover lesser-visited sea caves than often overcrowded Benagil.

Next stop: Drive from Lagos to Évora (3 hours).

Évora: 1 day

Step back in time with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Évora. Within its medieval walls, you'll encounter striking architectural landmarks, from the cinematic columns of a Roman temple to the pointy spires of the Gothic cathedral. In the afternoon, save some time to visit the surrounding farms or wineries.

Next stop: Drive from Évora to Coimbra (3 hours).

Detour: Marvel at the views from the village of Monsaraz, before taking a dip in the nearby Alqueva Lake (add half a day).

Coimbra: 1 day

Students dressed in black capes wander through the streets of Coimbra, home to the country's oldest university. Take a moment to explore the school grounds, visit the city's churches or simply get lost in the old cobbled town, listening to the sound of fado reverberating through the streets.

Next stop: Drive or take a train from Coimbra-B to Porto-Campanhã (both 1 hour and 45 minutes).

Detour: Stop off at Batalha to see one of Portugal's most striking monasteries (add half a day).

Porto: 2 days

Colorful buildings line the picturesque riverside in Porto. From here, the city rises on a hill, with historic sites dotted throughout. Go chasing tiled facades and check out one of the world's prettiest bookshops, before tucking into the city's iconic sandwich, the francesinha. The next day, hit the fishing district of Matosinhos or cross the bridge towards Vila Nova de Gaia to tour a port wine cellar.

Travel through Portugal to see the elaborate buildings of Vila Real, the scenery of the Douro Valley, and amazing rock formations in the Algarve. Left, Steve Heap/Shutterstock. Center, Kevin Murray for Lonely Planet. Right, Dejan Ristovski/Stocksy United

2. Road trip north to south on the N2

Allow at least 8 days

Distance: 739km (498 miles)



The N2 is Portugal’s equivalent to Route 66 in the US. Away from the highways, you’ll stick to the old roads traveling from north to south, starting in historic Chaves and ending by the sea in Faro. In between, you’ll pass through valleys filled with vineyards, discover hidden schist villages and swim in river beaches.

Chaves: 1 day

Porto provides the quickest access to Chaves where kilometre zero stands. The city's thermal waters have been enjoyed since the Roman era, while its fortifications have played a significant role in defending the country during the Napoleonic invasions. Before hitting the road, visit the castle, admire the colorful balconies of Rua Direita and capture the old Roman bridge crossing over the Rio Tâmega.

Next stop: Drive from Chaves to Vila Real (1 hour and 15 minutes).

Vila Real: 1 day

Enter Vila Real and take in the elegant manor houses. Sample the town's delicious treats from local bakeries and tour the tile-cladded Igreja de São Pedro, before heading to Passadiços do Corgo hiking area for a walk amidst a lush valley. On the outskirts, visit Casa de Mateus, an iconic baroque building featured on the Mateus rosé bottles; book ahead for guided tours and tastings.

Next stop: Drive from Vila Real to Viseu (2 hours).

Viseu: 1 day

Drive along the Douro Valley, passing through Peso da Régua and Lamego to visit one of the local wineries. Make a quick pit stop at the village of Castro Daire on your way to Viseu in the Beiras region, where you can spend the night. Once you get there, take your time exploring the city's gardens and squares, stopping to capture the cathedral and the remaining medieval gateways.

Next stop: Drive from Viseu to Serra da Lousã (1 hour and 30 minutes).

Serra da Lousã: 2 days

From Viseu, the road takes you through the Serra de Lousã, where picturesque schist villages hide among the hills. Drive a short section of the IP3 from Santa Comba Dão towards Livraria do Mondego, a rock formation that resembles stacked books. Then continue towards the villages of Góis, where you'll spot stone cottages and river beaches like Praia Fluvial da Peneda.

Next stop: Drive from Serra da Lousã to Montemor-o-Novo (3 hours).

Detour: Go off track to visit the creative village of Cerdeira, where artists share their crafts through workshops and week-long residences (add half a day).

Montemor-o-Novo: 1 day

It's time to bid farewell to the hilltop villages and cross over to the Alentejo. In between, stop at Vila de Rei to visit the Centro Geodésico (Portugal's center point) and follow the Passadiços do Penedo Furado hiking route. From here, the landscape changes dramatically, giving room to golden fields with their lonesome cork trees. Eventually, you'll reach Montemor-o-Novo, where you can visit ancient castle ruins and treat yourself to a traditional Alentejo meal.

Next stop: Drive from Montemore-o-Novo to Faro (3 hours and 15 minutes).

Detour: If you fancy a swim, stop off at Parque Ecológico do Gameiro for a dip at a serene river beach (add 2 hours).

Faro: 2 days

The journey continues deep into the countryside, passing through Castro Verde before entering the sinuous roads along Serra do Caldeirão, a sign that you've reached the Algarve. At São Brás de Alportel swing by the Casa Memória EN2 for an insight into this road's history. Then it's just a few kilometers down to Faro. Take a walk in the historic center then drive or ferry your way to the beach.

Follow this route to visit the seaside town of Ericeira, the crashing waves in Nazaré and the beach in Sagres. Left, Kevin Murray for Lonely Planet. Center, Aleksey Snezhinskij/Shutterstock. Right, Getty Images

3. Follow Portugal's southwest coast

Allow at least 5 days

Distance: 600km (373 miles)



If you’re all about chasing the sea, this is the route for you. Test your surf skills, spot dolphins in the wild or simply rest your feet in the sand with this itinerary covering Portugal’s southwest coast.

Ericeira: 1 day

It’s easy to reach Ericeira from Sintra or Lisbon. While many head here for the beach, the town itself is worth exploring with its whitewashed houses trimmed in blue and top-notch seafood restaurants. But this is surfers' territory, too, with a well-preserved coastline and iconic breaks making it a World Surfing Reserve.

Next stop: Drive from Ericeira to Nazaré (1 hour and 15 minutes).

Nazaré: 1 day

The big wave action happens in Nazaré at Praia do Norte, where surfers have broken records riding waves up to 30m (98ft) high. Safe to say that it's just for the experts, but you can watch it all standing at Sítio da Nazaré, reached via a funicular. Downtown is the Praia da Nazaré, where you can see fish hanging out to dry.

Next stop: Drive from Nazaré to Vila Nova de Milfontes (3 hours).

Detour: Take a break in Peniche, before setting off to the Berlenga islands on a ferry, a prime spot for snorkeling and diving (add half a day).

Vila Nova de Milfontes: 1 day

Stop at the coastal town of Vila Nova de Milfontes in the middle of the beautiful Parque Natural do Sudoeste Alentejano e Costa Vicentina. Here you can tuck into some super-fresh seafood and enjoy a lazy day at one of the pristine beaches. There are surf schools and stand-up paddle rentals if you feel like getting active too.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour and 45 minutes or take a 2-hour bus from the center of Milfontes to Sagres.

Detour: On your way down the coast, you can swing by Sesimbra for a fun coasteering session amid the Arrábida hills (add half a day).

Sagres: 1 day

Stick to the coast until you hit laid-back Sagres, the most southwestern point in Portugal. Visit its dramatically situated fort, surf good waves and contemplate the endless cliff-top views, catching the magical sunset from nearby Cabo de São Vicente.

Next stop: Drive from Sagres to Ria Formosa (1 hours 30 minutes).

Ria Formosa: 1 day

Spend your last day exploring the wonders of Ria Formosa, Algarve’s stunning nature reserve. Look out for flamingos amidst the salt pans, hop on a boat to secluded sandy islets or go on a dolphin-watching mission. Faro is the closest airport to fly out.

Wander the streets in Porto, drink wine in the Douro Valley and admire the iconic architecture of Bragança with this itinerary in the north. Left and center, Kevin Murray for Lonely Planet. Right, Luis Pedro Fonseca/Shutterstock

4. Explore Porto and the north

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 580km (360 miles)



Starting in Porto, you’ll set off to explore the highlights of the north. From medieval cities that gave birth to the nation, to prehistoric archaeological sites and waterfalls surrounded by forest paths, there’s a lot to take in.

Porto: 2 days

Playing rival with the capital, Porto has a lot in its favor. Its creative vibe is contagious, with museums like Serralves showcasing regular contemporary art exhibitions and iconic buildings like the Leixões cruise terminal and Casa da Música attracting architecture fans. Combine that with port wine tastings, riverside walks and a prestigious cuisine, and the competition is fierce.

Next stop: Drive from Porto to the Douro Valley (1 hour and 15 minutes).

Douro Valley: 1 day

Zigzag your way through the Douro Valley following the EN222. Stop in Peso da Régua and visit the Museu do Douro to learn more about this worldwide-famous wine region. The road continues to Pinhão, where you can catch a river cruise or unwind at one of the local estates (it also makes a good base due to its accommodation options). In Vila Nova de Foz Côa, tap into your inner archaeologist as you gaze upon prehistoric cave paintings.

Next stop: Drive from Pinhão to Bragança (1 hour and 30 minutes).

Bragança: 1 day

Step into the heart of the Trás-os-Montes region with a visit to Bragança. The castle, the medieval citadel and the Romanesque Domus Municipalis are among the city's most iconic buildings. Don't miss a visit to the Museu Ibérico da Máscara e do Traje to admire the Iberian masks that make an appearance during colorful carnival festivities like the one in Podence.

Next stop: Drive from Bragança to Guimarães (2 hours).

Detour: Iberian wolves and deer roam free in the nearby Parque Natural de Montesinho, a natural park dotted with remote villages like Rio de Onor (add half a day).

Guimarães: 1 day

Guimarães was the first capital of Portugal. The medieval lanes have been well preserved, as has the castle where Afonso Henriques, the nation’s first king, is said to have been born. Tour the well-preserved estate of the Dukes of Braganza and take in historic squares lined with terrace cafes and colorful houses.

Next stop: Drive from Guimarães to Braga (30 minutes).

Braga: 1 day

In Braga, you'll stumble upon a sea of churches. Portugal's oldest cathedral is located here, along with the imposing baroque Santuário do Bom Jesus do Monte on the city's outskirts. If you don't fancy climbing the 580 steps to the top, take the water-run funicular instead. Save some time to explore the old town and get your coffee fix at one of the local cafes.

Next stop: Drive from Braga to Viana do Castelo (45 minutes) or take the bus from Braga bus terminal (1 hour and 45 minutes).

Detour: Take a side-jaunt to Gerês for a hike in the wild and visit impressive shrines like Senhora da Peneda and São Bento da Porta Aberta (add half a day).

Viana do Castelo: 1 day

Head to the coast and settle in at Viana do Castelo. Take in the spectacular view from the mountaintop site of Santuário do Sagrado Coração de Jesus and wander through the town’s medieval square. With a little more time, you can also squeeze in a beach day along the Costa Verde.

Buy a pastel de nata and ride the famous yellow trams of Lisbon before wandering the streets of Óbidos on this itinerary starting in the capital. Kevin Murray for Lonely Planet

5. See Lisbon and the midlands

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 682km (424 miles)



Take on medieval castles, art nouveau cities and hilltop villages while circling the center of Portugal. There’s plenty to keep you busy, from neighborhood jaunts in the capital to moliceiro (a gondola-style boat) rides along the river and hikes amid the mountains.

Lisbon: 2 days

Enjoy a brief stay in Lisbon, touring the city’s downtown and visiting the ruins of its earthquake-ravished convent. In the evening, head up to the castle and get lost in the winding streets of Alfama, or hit the bars in Cais do Sodré. Save your second day to tackle the monuments in Belém or take it slow with a walk along Príncipe Real and Estrela.

Next stop: Drive from Lisbon to Óbidos (1 hour and 15 minutes) or take the bus from Campo Grande station (1 hour and 45 minutes).

Óbidos: 1 day

Enclosed by medieval walls, Óbidos is a charming town where bookshops take over every corner and sour cherry liquor is poured in a chocolate cup. While Rua Direita gets all the traction, especially during festive seasons, it’s worth venturing outside the main street and climbing up the battlements to fully experience the wonders of this Portuguese village.

Next stop: Drive from Óbidos to Castelo Branco (2 hours).

Castelo Branco: 1 day

Continue driving east until you reach Castelo Branco. Wander through the Baroque gardens of Jardim do Paço Episcopal and tour the city’s Templar castle, before taking in the modern artworks of Manuel Cargaleiro.

Next stop: Drive from Castelo Branco to Covilhã (45 minutes) or take the train (1 hour).

Detour: On your way to the city, make a pitstop at Portas de Ródão to take in the striking rock formations framing the Tejo river.

Covilhã: 1 day

As you make your way north, you’ll hit the borders of Serra da Estrela, where you can stop off at Covilhã. The whole town is filled with street art murals dedicated to its wool-producing heritage and viewpoints overlooking the surrounding mountains like the Ponte da Ribeira da Carpinteira. Make this your base to explore the trails and endless outdoor ventures around Serra da Estrela.

Next stop: Drive from Covilhã to Aveiro (2 hours).

Aveiro: 1 day

Riverside Aveiro stands out with its streets lined with art nouveau buildings. Take a trip in a moliceiro, that was once used to collect algae, or head down the coast to admire the stripped-houses of Costa Nova. Back on dry land, taste the ovos moles (crisp wafer parcels filled with a sweet egg-yolk-and-sugar mix) from one of the city’s many pastelarias (pastry and cake shops).

Next stop: Drive from Aveiro to Tomar (1 hour and 30 minutes).

Tomar: 1 day

Templar flags hang around the streets of Tomar. Once the headquarters of the Knights Templar, the Convento de Cristo is the main attraction with its striking mix of Gothic and Renaissance elements. Beyond that, the town is home to a medieval synagogue, forest trails and a quirky matchbox museum.

Detour: Continue your Templar route in Dornes, where a defensive tower sits amid an enchanting peninsula facing the Zêzere river (2 hours).