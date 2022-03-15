Adjoining the cathedral, the granite Paço de Três Escalões (Palace of Three Steps) was originally built as the bishop’s palace. It's now a splendid museum…
Viseu
A charming provincial centre, Viseu is one of the Beiras’ most appealing cities. Interest is chiefly focused on its hilltop centre, a walled enclave of quaint plazas and cobbled alleyways capped by a monumental cathedral. For art lovers there are Renaissance treasures to savour in the Museu Grão Vasco, while gourmets can luxuriate in rich red wines from the nearby Dão region, one of Portugal's top wine-producing areas.
Down in the new town, action is centred on Praça da República, aka the ‘Rossio’, a leafy square graced with fountains and beds of colourful flowers.
Explore Viseu
- MMuseu Grão Vasco
- CCatedral de Viseu
Viseu’s cathedral is a striking hybrid of architectural styles. Originally built in the 13th century, it now has a 17th-century Mannerist facade and a…
- AAdro da Sé
Overlooked by a trio of impressive buildings – the Catedral, Paço de Três Escalões (home of the Museu Grão Vasco) and the Igreja da Misericórdia – the…
- PParque do Fontelo
This 10-hectare haven of woodland and verdant space sprawls beyond the Portal do Fontelo. Here you'll find the 16th-century Antigo Paço Episcopal (former…
- CCasa da Ribeira
Housed in a smart stone house on the river Pavia, this small cultural centre focuses on the area's traditional way of life and artisanal skills. There's a…
- MMuseu Almeida Moreira
The 19th-century, azulejo-adorned Museu Almeida Moreira is housed in the former home of art critic and collector Francisco António Almeida Moreira,…
- AAzulejos
The north side of Praça da República is adorned with a series of striking azulejo (hand-painted tile) panels depicting scenes from regional life. The blue…
- IIgreja da Misericórdia
Facing the cathedral is the 1775 Igreja da Misericórdia, whose white rococo exterior contrasts markedly with its rather dull neoclassical interior. A…
- PPraça de Dom Duarte
An attractive sloping square looking up to the Passeio dos Cônegos, this was the city's principal square until the 19th century. Standing in the centre is…
