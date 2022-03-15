A charming provincial centre, Viseu is one of the Beiras’ most appealing cities. Interest is chiefly focused on its hilltop centre, a walled enclave of quaint plazas and cobbled alleyways capped by a monumental cathedral. For art lovers there are Renaissance treasures to savour in the Museu Grão Vasco, while gourmets can luxuriate in rich red wines from the nearby Dão region, one of Portugal's top wine-producing areas.

Down in the new town, action is centred on Praça da República, aka the ‘Rossio’, a leafy square graced with fountains and beds of colourful flowers.