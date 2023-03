Overlooked by a trio of impressive buildings – the Catedral, Paço de Três Escalões (home of the Museu Grão Vasco) and the Igreja da Misericórdia – the Adro da Sé is Viseu's handsome cathedral square. On its southern flank, the Passeio dos Cônegos is another key feature, an elevated colonnaded porch attributed to the Italian architect Francesco da Cremona.