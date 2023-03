Sernancelhe, a tranquil village 30km northwest of Trancoso, boasts a pristine historic centre fashioned out of warm, beige-coloured stone. There are no outstanding sights as such but its 12th-century Igreja de São Jão Baptista sports a handsome facade and you'll find several grand 17th- and 18th-century townhouses, including the elegant Solar dos Cavalhos. All around, verdant hills bloom with what are considered to be Portugal’s best chestnuts.