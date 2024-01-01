Visigothic Tombs

The Beiras

Across the road from the Portas do Prado by the courthouse car park, you'll find an untended mass of grey rocks, many of which have been shaped into eerie, body-shaped cavities. These were discovered during construction of the court in the 1960s, and are thought to be Visigothic tombs dating to the 7th or 8th century.

