Across the road from the Portas do Prado by the courthouse car park, you'll find an untended mass of grey rocks, many of which have been shaped into eerie, body-shaped cavities. These were discovered during construction of the court in the 1960s, and are thought to be Visigothic tombs dating to the 7th or 8th century.
Visigothic Tombs
The Beiras
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.14 MILES
Reason enough for a visit to Belmonte, this fabulous museum is dedicated to Portuguese seafaring and the discovery of Brazil by local-born explorer Pedro…
25.68 MILES
A series of small chapels dotting the hillside, São Salvador do Mundo makes for a stunning diversion between Pinhão and Foz Côa. Follow the signs to these…
Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa
24.14 MILES
Most visitors to Vila Nova de Foz Côa come for one reason: to see its world-famous gallery of rock art. Although the park is currently an active research…
0.13 MILES
Trancoso's walled centre is a charming maze of picturesque squares, attractive churches and narrow cobbled lanes. Several medieval gates puncture the…
11.09 MILES
From its striking hilltop position, Marialva's castle is visible from miles around. The 12th-century castelo is far from intact but it's still an…
17.16 MILES
A handsome quarter of cobblestone lanes and huddled houses, Guarda's hilltop centre fans out from Praça Luís de Camões. This sloping square is flanked by…
Mosteiro de São João de Tarouca
25.46 MILES
The stunning, massive yet skeletal remains of Portugal’s first Cistercian monastery, founded in 1124, stand eerily in the wooded Barosa valley below the…
28.53 MILES
The burel factory originally opened in 1960 and employed 1000 people at its height (burel is a wool fabric similar to felt). After a decline in the…
Nearby The Beiras attractions
0.15 MILES
On a hill in the northeast corner of the historic centre is Trancoso's landmark castle, with its crenellated towers and the distinctively slanted walls of…
11.08 MILES
Overlooking the rugged valley of the Rio Côa, hilltop Marialva is dominated by its forbidding 12th-century castle. Below the fort's robust walls, the…
11.17 MILES
Sernancelhe's principal church is a lovely example of Romanesque architecture. Dating from the late 12th century, it has a striking facade whose main…
11.19 MILES
Sernancelhe, a tranquil village 30km northwest of Trancoso, boasts a pristine historic centre fashioned out of warm, beige-coloured stone. There are no…
14.61 MILES
The main draw of this sleepy little village is Penedono's small but splendid castle. Towering over the main street in the upper village, this crenellated…
14.64 MILES
Penedono's 14th-century castle, effectively an irregular hexagonal keep crowned by a fairytale crenellation, commands fine views over the Planalto. You…