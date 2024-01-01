Traversing the historic centre, Rua Dom Duarte was originally the most direct path to the hilltop citadel. The narrow lane is flanked by many beautiful, if sadly decaying, buildings, including the Casa da Rua Dom Duarte. Local tradition holds that this house, unmarked except for a Manueline window, is the birthplace of Dom Duarte.
