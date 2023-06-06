Shop
A charming provincial centre, Viseu is one of the Beiras’ most appealing cities. Interest is chiefly focused on its hilltop centre, a walled enclave of quaint plazas and cobbled alleyways capped by a monumental cathedral. For art lovers there are Renaissance treasures to savour in the Museu Grão Vasco, while gourmets can luxuriate in rich red wines from the nearby Dão region, one of Portugal's top wine-producing areas.
Adjoining the cathedral, the granite Paço de Três Escalões (Palace of Three Steps) was originally built as the bishop’s palace. It's now a splendid museum…
Viseu’s cathedral is a striking hybrid of architectural styles. Originally built in the 13th century, it now has a 17th-century Mannerist facade and a…
Overlooked by a trio of impressive buildings – the Catedral, Paço de Três Escalões (home of the Museu Grão Vasco) and the Igreja da Misericórdia – the…
This 10-hectare haven of woodland and verdant space sprawls beyond the Portal do Fontelo. Here you'll find the 16th-century Antigo Paço Episcopal (former…
Traversing the historic centre, Rua Dom Duarte was originally the most direct path to the hilltop citadel. The narrow lane is flanked by many beautiful,…
Housed in a smart stone house on the river Pavia, this small cultural centre focuses on the area's traditional way of life and artisanal skills. There's a…
The 19th-century, azulejo-adorned Museu Almeida Moreira is housed in the former home of art critic and collector Francisco António Almeida Moreira,…
The north side of Praça da República is adorned with a series of striking azulejo (hand-painted tile) panels depicting scenes from regional life. The blue…
