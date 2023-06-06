Viseu

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Viseu Cathedral in the background with the Ferris wheel at the São Mateus fair in the foreground

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

A charming provincial centre, Viseu is one of the Beiras’ most appealing cities. Interest is chiefly focused on its hilltop centre, a walled enclave of quaint plazas and cobbled alleyways capped by a monumental cathedral. For art lovers there are Renaissance treasures to savour in the Museu Grão Vasco, while gourmets can luxuriate in rich red wines from the nearby Dão region, one of Portugal's top wine-producing areas.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museu Grão Vasco

    Museu Grão Vasco

    Viseu

    Adjoining the cathedral, the granite Paço de Três Escalões (Palace of Three Steps) was originally built as the bishop’s palace. It's now a splendid museum…

  • Catedral de Viseu

    Catedral de Viseu

    Viseu

    Viseu’s cathedral is a striking hybrid of architectural styles. Originally built in the 13th century, it now has a 17th-century Mannerist facade and a…

  • Adro da Sé

    Adro da Sé

    Viseu

    Overlooked by a trio of impressive buildings – the Catedral, Paço de Três Escalões (home of the Museu Grão Vasco) and the Igreja da Misericórdia – the…

  • Parque do Fontelo

    Parque do Fontelo

    Viseu

    This 10-hectare haven of woodland and verdant space sprawls beyond the Portal do Fontelo. Here you'll find the 16th-century Antigo Paço Episcopal (former…

  • Casa da Rua Dom Duarte

    Casa da Rua Dom Duarte

    Viseu

    Traversing the historic centre, Rua Dom Duarte was originally the most direct path to the hilltop citadel. The narrow lane is flanked by many beautiful,…

  • Casa da Ribeira

    Casa da Ribeira

    Viseu

    Housed in a smart stone house on the river Pavia, this small cultural centre focuses on the area's traditional way of life and artisanal skills. There's a…

  • Museu Almeida Moreira

    Museu Almeida Moreira

    Viseu

    The 19th-century, azulejo-adorned Museu Almeida Moreira is housed in the former home of art critic and collector Francisco António Almeida Moreira,…

  • Azulejos

    Azulejos

    Viseu

    The north side of Praça da República is adorned with a series of striking azulejo (hand-painted tile) panels depicting scenes from regional life. The blue…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Viseu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Viseu