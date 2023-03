This waterfall, which descends the steep gorge of Ribeira de Lenadres, is a magnificent spectacle, particularly in spring. To get there from Manteigas, drive about 4km along the main road towards Torre. Just beyond Caldas de Manteigas, turn left and climb a further 6km to the falls through a lush evergreen forest. Alternatively, there's a popular walking route to the falls – check www.manteigastrilhosverdes.com for details.