In the heart of Covilhã's gritty historic centre, the 16th-century Igreja de Santa Maria is a startling sight. Its facade is entirely clad in blue and white azulejos (hand-painted tiles) depicting episodes from the life of the Virgin Mary. This traditional creation, actually a 20th-century addition, contrasts markedly with the cartoonish works of street art that appear on several nearby walls.

The church is not open to the public.