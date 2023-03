This fascinating modern-art museum pays homage to Abel Manta, a (controversial) Portuguese modernist painter, who was born in Gouveia in 1888. Around 23 of his works are on display, along with paintings by other well-known Portuguese artists.

The museum is housed in a 17th-century building, previously home to the Counts of Caria, Vinhó and Almedina, which features fine baroque details (note the doors and windows).